Dietary Fibers Market worth $12.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dietary Fibers Market is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 12.6% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing geriatric population, demand for fiber-rich food products among consumers across the globe and increasing importance towards health and wellness are some of the driving factors responsible for increasing dietary fibers market growth in the upcoming years.

Dietary fibers to witness an increased demand from cosmetic and personal care products manufacturers.

Nowadays, the majority of cosmetic products contain fruits and plant extracts. These extracts are used as raw materials including dietary fibers that are biodegradable, cost-effective, and bio sustainable. Most of the fibers utilized in the cosmetic industry are a secondary product of the food processing industry. Citrus fruit-based and plant-based fibers are incorporated to manufacture anti-aging and whitening creams mainly because of their detoxification and antioxidant properties. Furthermore, these fibers are helpful to provide desired texture to the finished product. Consuming dietary fibers enhances the dietary system and helps to cure skin problems, which in turn driving its demand from the personal care and cosmetics industries.

Increasing vegan population across European region to support dietary fibers market growth.

Fiber-based dietary supplements are popular in Europe. With the rise in veganism trend, demand for fortified food products has increased across the region. Growing awareness among European consumers about the quality of food products and the ingredients included in their diets. Additionally, an increase in the consumption of plant-based, fortified, vegan, low-salt, low-fat food with more health advantages is one of the key factors driving the demand for functional food products in the region that is expected to upscale the demand for dietary fibers in the upcoming years.

Increasing usage of chitin & chitosan in biomedical applications to support dietary fibers market growth.

Chitin is an insoluble fiber source that can hold to lipid cholesterol and therefore lower blood cholesterol levels. Chitin’s fiber has prebiotic characteristics for the gut flora. This means it helps the growth of good bacteria in the body. Therefore, chitin is incorporated in various gut-related dietary supplements. Chitin is used in different commercial applications, including food and pharmaceuticals. This insoluble dietary fiber is utilized in the food industry as a thickener and stabilizer.

The key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), Tereos (France), Cargill (US), Dupont (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), The Green Labs LLC (US), Nexira (France), Tate & Lyle (UK), Nutri Pea Ltd (Canada), Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Scoular (US), and Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd. (China). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

