Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine & Introduction of Advanced Technologies in Cell Analysis Presents High Potential Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to analysis, the cell analysis global market is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $38,020.6 million by 2029. The rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing government and private funding towards cell based research, increasing advancements in cell imaging technologies to reduce the cost & time during the drug discovery process are driving the cell analysis market.
The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into PCR, Sequencing, Microfluidics and Microarrays, Spectrometry, Microscopy, Cytometry, High Content Analysis, Electrophoresis and Others. Among the techniques, the PCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022. The Sequencing segment is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services. Among these, consumables segment commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The software and services segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
The consumables market is further sub-segmented into reagents, assay kits, microplates and others. Among the consumables sub-segments, the assay kits held the largest revenue in 2022. Reagents sub-segment is the fastest growing segment with a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.
The application market is categorized based on processes, field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening.
Based on field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue of in 2022. Stem cell analysis is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single digit from 2022 to 2029.
The end-users market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment
- Increasing Government and Private Funding
- Increasing Advancements in Cell Imaging Technologies Reduce the Cost and Time Consumption for the Drug Discovery Process
- Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
- Introduction of Advanced Technologies in Cell Analysis
- Increasing Merger and Acquisition Activities in Cell Analysis
Restraints & Threats
- Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments
- Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments
- Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization
- Availability of Alternative Technologies
- Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in Cellular Analysis Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Market Analysis
4 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on Techniques
5 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on Products
6 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on Application
7 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on End-Users
8 Regional Market Analysis
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Major Player Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics
- 1CellBio
- Abbexa Ltd
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Abcam Plc.
- Abnova Corporation
- ABP Biosciences LLC
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp.
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
- Aigenpulse
- Akadeum Life Sciences
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
- Alit Lifesciences Co., Ltd
- Altona Diagnostics GmbH
- Analytik Jena AG (CyBio AG)
- ArrayGen Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)
- Art Robbins Instruments LLC (U.S.)
- Aviva Bioscience (U.S.)
- Axion Biosystems (CytoSMART Technologies B.V.) (U.S.)
- Azenta Life Sciences (Brooks life sciences)
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- BennuBio Inc.
- Berry Genomics Co., Ltd
- BGI Group
- Bico (Cellenion)
- Bio View Ltd.
- BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (Cambridge Biomedical Inc.)
- Biochrom Ltd.
- Biofluidica
- BioinGentech
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bioron GmbH
- BioSkryb, Inc.
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biotium
- bitBiome, Inc.
- Blue-Ray Biotech
- Brand GMBH
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Etaluma Inc
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fluent BioSciences
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Fluxion Biosciences
- GC biotech B.V.
- Genomatix AG
- GenXPro GmbH
- Hamilton Company
- Hausser Scientific
- Helena Laboratories Corporation
- Herolab GmbH
- Hettich Lab Technology
- HighQu GmbH
- Horiba, Ltd
- Illumina Inc.
- Immunai
- IncellDx
- Inscopix
- Insightful Science
- IsoPlexis
- Jasco Analytical Instruments
- JEOL Ltd
- Keyence Corporation
- Kinetic River Corp.
- Known Medicine
- Kromatid
- Kyratec
- LABGENE Scientific SA
- Levitas Bio
- LGC Ltd (Biosearch Technologies)
- Lucid Scientific
- Lonza Group
- Lunaphore Technologies
- LungLife AI, Inc
- LW Scientific
- Macrogen Inc
- Meiji Techno Co., Ltd
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Merck KGaA
- METAFORA biosystems
- Micro-Shot Technology Ltd.
- Miltenyil Biotec GmbH
- Minos Biosciences
- Mission Bio, Inc.
- Myllia Biotechnology (Aelian Biotechnology)
- Namocell Inc.
- Nanolive SA
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- Nikon Corporation
- Scipio bioscience S.A.S
- Scopio Labs
- seqWell
- Single Cell Discoveries
- Singleron Biotechnologies. Inc
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc
- Sony Biotechnology
- Sphere Fluidics
- StemCell Technologies
- Stilla Technologies
- Sysmex Coperation
- Olympus Corporation
- Optika Srl
- Takara Bio
- ThinkCyte
- Tomocube Inc.
- Tracxn Technologies Limited (Capp Aps)
- Visitron Systems GmbH
- Vizgen, Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Zymo Research
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x17g2