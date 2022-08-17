InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Great Atlantic’s Antimony Discovery at its Glenelg Vanadium/Gold/Antimony Property with Grab Sample of 23.4% Antimony

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH02) has made a new antimony discovery at its Glenelg Vanadium/Gold/Antimony Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. A bedrock grab sample weighing 1.83 kilograms or 4.03 pounds, from a newly discovered quartz – carbonate – stibnite vein returned a high-grade value of 23.4% antimony and anomalous values of 2,040 ppm lead and 1,555 ppm zinc. This is a relatively underexplored area with no drilling reported in the area of the antimony occurrence.



The property is located within southwest New Brunswick approximately 17 kilometers east of the town of St. Stephen and approximately 15 kilometers northwest of the company’s Mascarene Property, which hosts multiple mineral occurrences with cobalt, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, gold and silver.

Additional float samples were collected from the area of the Johnson Lake gold-silver occurrence in the southern region of the Glenelg Property. Three float samples of siliceous and/or silicified rock with sulfides and +/- quartz veins returned anomalous value of 522 ppm antimony; 0.174 g/t Au and 227 ppm antimony; and 0.163 g/t Au.

The quartz/carbonate/stibnite vein, which occurs in a highway-cut bedrock exposure, was discovered during 2022 prospecting within the southern region of the Glenelg Property. Massive stibnite (antimony sulfide) occurs locally within the vein at the exposure. The vein, which strikes northwest and is steeply dipping, is 0.6 meters wide where the 1.83-kilogram grab sample was collected.

Through a review of historical information, the company has identified target areas for gold exploration within the property with historic rock samples from at least four areas reported to exceed 1 g/t gold, including a sample reported to return 14 g/t gold. This mineralization has not been verified by a Qualified Person.

A 2018 grab sample collected by the company from a magnetic layer in the Bocabec Gabbro Complex returned 0.188% vanadium or 0.33% vanadium pentoxide, 10.3% titanium dioxide and 25.71% iron.

The Glenelg property has seen little exploration and management cannot find any evidence of historical drilling within the property.

The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc., with a portion of the northern boundary bordering Galway's Clarence Stream Gold Project. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project this year, reporting total Indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t Au (922,000 ounces of Au) and 9,605 tonnes of antimony and total Inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t Au (1,334,000 ounces of Au) and 2,145 tonnes of antimony.

Great Atlantic, with a number of projects through-out the Atlantic Provinces, is building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

