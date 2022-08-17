Worldwide imaging agents market size to amass notable returns by 2028

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global imaging agents market is expected to generate commendable returns by the year 2028. Growing geriatric population, high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, widespread adoption of advanced technologies, and focus towards reducing the hospitalization rates are some of the prime factors fueling the overall market size.





The report also highlights the primary growth stimulants, segments, and market assessment at a country-level for each region. Additionally, the document talks about the various market participants in its competitive analysis.

An overview of the regional landscape

North America

North America imaging agents market size is expected to cross the annual valuation of USD 4.6 billion by the end of 2028. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders, technological breakthroughs, widespread adoption of image-guided procedures, and escalating healthcare expenditure.

In terms of application spectrum, the oncology segment had generated revenues worth USD 894.4 million for North America market and is likely to reach a commendable valuation by the end of the forecast period. this can be credited to increasing number of patients with colorectal cancer in the region.

As per modality type, the computed tomography segment captured 26% market share in North America. CT scans have been gaining significant popularity given their exceptional benefits in radiation operations, biopsy, and surgeries.

Based on geographical analysis, Canada imaging agents industry is predicted to expand at 6.5% CAGR through 2028, primarily driven by high prevalence of cancer and easy product availability in the country’s healthcare settings.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific imaging agents market is expected to amass USD 2.7 billion by the end of 2028, owing to increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions, high spending on healthcare sector, and rising popularity of image-based treatments.

Citing the application scope, Asia-Pacific imaging agents industry size from neurology segment is likely to register 5.2% CAGR through 2028, owing to innovative product launches.

By modality type, magnetic resonance imaging segment is reckoned to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 13.6% CAGR during the study period, primarily due to explosive demand for MRI scans since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the geographical spectrum, India generated USD 310 million for the market participants in 2021. This can be credited to growing investments in the healthcare sector.

Europe

Imaging agents market share in Europe is poised to surpass USD 3.3 billion by the end of the forecast period. Technological breakthroughs and improving healthcare infrastructure, high volume of cancer and cardiovascular patients, and increasing product cognizance are favoring the regional market outlook.

Based on the application landscape, the neurology segment was valued at USD 257.6 million in 2021, given the high demand for MRI scans, improving medical infrastructure, and surging popularity of CT scans.

Moving on to modality type, the computed tomography segment accounted for 25.6% market share in 2021, driven by the technology’s ability to provide high-quality 3D structural images. The outbreak of COVID-19 has also augmented the demand for CT scans in Europe.

As per the country-level analysis, Germany imaging agents market industry is anticipated to showcase a 4.4% CAGR through 2028, owing to favorable reimbursement policies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and increasing R&D activities.

Global Imaging Agents Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2028)

Gadolinium-based contrast media

Iodinated contrast media

Microbubble contrast media

Barium-based contrast media

Global Imaging Agents Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2028)

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Gastrointestinal

Global Imaging Agents Market by Modality (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2028)

X-Ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Others

Global Imaging Agents Market by End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2028)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic & imaging centers

Others

Global Imaging Agents Market by Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2028)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

Indiaia

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

The Netherlands

Denmark

Russia

Poland

Sweden

Global Imaging Agents Market by Competitive Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2028)

Trivitron Healthcare

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Guerbet Group

GE Healthcare

Eli Lilly & Company

Curium Pharma

Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bayer AG

Aytu Biopharma

Alliance Medical

