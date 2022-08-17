Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2022:Prevalence of Pulmonary and Cardiovascular Diseases in Geriatric Population & Rising Adoption of Telemedicine and Telehealth to Drive 8.3% Annual Growth

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report by Product (Fingertip Oximeter, Ring-type Oximeter, and Wrist Oximeter), End User, Distribution, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market size was estimated at USD 590.23 million in 2021, USD 638.19 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 8.30% to reach USD 952.43 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wearable Pulse Oximeter to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Fingertip Oximeter, Ring-type Oximeter, and Wrist Oximeter.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Center, Clinic, Home Care Setting, Hospital, and Personnel.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Prevalence of Pulmonary and Cardiovascular Diseases in Geriatric Population

Rising Adoption of Telemedicine and Telehealth

Growing Adoption of Wearable Pulse Oximeters in Home Healthcare

Restraints

Limited Reimbursement Policies and Awareness Associated With the Wearable Pulse Oximeters

Opportunities

Introduction of Integrated and Connected Pulse Oximeters

Rising Awareness of Preventive Healthcare and Online Availability

Challenges

Interpretation and Limitations of Wearable Pulse Oximeters

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market, by Product



7. Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market, by End User



8. Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market, by Distribution



9. Americas Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market



10. Asia-Pacific Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Pulse Oximeter Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Fitbit, Inc.

GOQii

Garmin Ltd.

Isansys Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MTEC Global Co., Ltd.

Masimo Corporation

MedIoTek Health Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Omron Corporation

Oxitone Medical Ltd.

Shenzhen Viatom Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

True Wearables, Inc.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr62hh

Attachment