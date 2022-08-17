China Index Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB110.2 million, a decrease of 27.8% from RMB152.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

was RMB45.0 million, a decrease of 37.6% from RMB72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Net income was RMB21.2 million, a decrease of 68.6% from RMB67.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.



First Half 2022 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB228.7 million, a decrease of 20.1% from RMB286.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

was RMB90.3 million, a decrease of 32.0% from RMB132.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021. Net income was RMB63.1 million, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB123.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB110.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 27.8% from RMB152.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry was facing.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB63.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.4% from RMB74.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB19.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 31.8% from RMB28.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the cost-saving actions CIH has taken in response to the broad macro environment challenges.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB45.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.1% from RMB52.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB29.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.9% from RMB32.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB45.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 37.6% from RMB72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB25.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 152.4% from RMB10.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was RMB21.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 68.6% from RMB67.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB228.7 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 20.1% from RMB286.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry was facing.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB120.1 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 12.9% from RMB137.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of Revenues was RMB41.2 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 23.5% from RMB53.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the cost-saving actions CIH has taken in response to the broad macro environment challenges.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB97.2 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 2.4% from RMB99.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB53.9 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 8.2% from RMB58.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB90.3 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 32.0% from RMB132.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB32.3 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 67.9% from RMB19.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was RMB63.1 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB123.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Business Outlook

Due to current unstable market conditions, management believes CIH’s 2022 annual revenue is expected to record a double-digit decrease year-over-year. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on August 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

Toll-Free (Local Toll): United States +1 844-543-0451 (+1 864-991-4103) Hong Kong +852 3001-1960 Mainland China +86 400-842-4982

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registering, you will be provided with all conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, your unique personal PIN numbers and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI320b1e647e064a2a87d84fa12a7ab233

A live and archived webcast, and a replay of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics and promotions services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of the Company’s business development strategies, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the future, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China’s real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.





CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data)

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2022 2021

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 315,979 361,521 Short-term investments 4,172 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 62,488 49,217 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,597 25,531 Amounts due from a related party - current 31,788 - Total current assets 444,024 436,269 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 729 1,424 Right of use assets 40,215 38,892 Other non-current assets 4,899 4,212 Total non-current assets 45,843 44,528 Total assets 489,867 480,797 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 14,895 11,465 Income taxes payable 8,754 25,474 Deferred revenue 179,847 216,188 Amounts due to a related party - 12,300 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,508 99,657 Total current liabilities 300,004 365,084 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liabilities 35,132 29,570 Other non-current liabilities 79,061 75,288 Total non-current liabilities 114,193 104,858 Total liabilities 414,197 469,942 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 72,475,630 shares issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 66,788,662 and 66,787,537 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 500 500 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one Class A ordinary share) 163 163 Treasury shares (5,686,968 and 5,688,093 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (39 ) (39 ) Capital deficit (120,040 ) (121,631 ) Retained earnings 179,415 116,454 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,189 14,043 Total shareholders’ equity attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 74,188 9,490 Noncontrolling interests 1,482 1,365 Total shareholders’ equity 75,670 10,855 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 489,867 480,797



CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)