China Index Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

| Source: China Index Holdings Limited China Index Holdings Limited

Fengtai District, CHINA

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB110.2 million, a decrease of 27.8% from RMB152.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Operating income was RMB45.0 million, a decrease of 37.6% from RMB72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Net income was RMB21.2 million, a decrease of 68.6% from RMB67.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

First Half 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB228.7 million, a decrease of 20.1% from RMB286.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Operating income was RMB90.3 million, a decrease of 32.0% from RMB132.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Net income was RMB63.1 million, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB123.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB110.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 27.8% from RMB152.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry was facing.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB63.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14.4% from RMB74.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB46.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 40.4% from RMB78.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB19.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 31.8% from RMB28.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the cost-saving actions CIH has taken in response to the broad macro environment challenges.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB45.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 12.1% from RMB52.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB29.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.9% from RMB32.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB16.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 17.2% from RMB19.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB45.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 37.6% from RMB72.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB25.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 152.4% from RMB10.0 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was RMB21.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 68.6% from RMB67.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

First Half 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB228.7 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 20.1% from RMB286.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the broad macro environment challenges the industry was facing.

  • Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB120.1 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 12.9% from RMB137.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Revenues from marketplace services were RMB108.6 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 26.8% from RMB148.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of Revenues was RMB41.2 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 23.5% from RMB53.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021, primarily due to the cost-saving actions CIH has taken in response to the broad macro environment challenges.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB97.2 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 2.4% from RMB99.6 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB53.9 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 8.2% from RMB58.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB43.3 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 6.0% from RMB40.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Operating Income

Operating income was RMB90.3 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 32.0% from RMB132.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB32.3 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 67.9% from RMB19.2 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income was RMB63.1 million in the first half of 2022, a decrease of 49.1% from RMB123.9 million in the corresponding period of 2021.

Business Outlook

Due to current unstable market conditions, management believes CIH’s 2022 annual revenue is expected to record a double-digit decrease year-over-year. These estimates represent management’s current and preliminary views, which are subject to change.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on August 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM U.S. ET (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

Toll-Free (Local Toll): 
United States+1 844-543-0451 (+1 864-991-4103)
Hong Kong+852 3001-1960
Mainland China+86 400-842-4982

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registering, you will be provided with all conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, your unique personal PIN numbers and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI320b1e647e064a2a87d84fa12a7ab233

A live and archived webcast, and a replay of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

About CIH

CIH operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics and promotions services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with a reliable, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of the Company’s business development strategies, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the future, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China’s real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.


CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for share data)

  As of June 30,  As of December 31,
  2022 2021
 
ASSETS
 
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents 315,979  361,521 
Short-term investments 4,172  - 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 62,488  49,217 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,597  25,531 
Amounts due from a related party - current 31,788  - 
Total current assets 444,024  436,269 
 
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net 729  1,424 
Right of use assets 40,215  38,892 
Other non-current assets 4,899  4,212 
Total non-current assets 45,843  44,528 
 
Total assets 489,867  480,797 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
 
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable 14,895  11,465 
Income taxes payable 8,754  25,474 
Deferred revenue 179,847  216,188 
Amounts due to a related party -  12,300 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,508  99,657 
Total current liabilities 300,004  365,084 
 
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term lease liabilities 35,132  29,570 
Other non-current liabilities 79,061  75,288 
Total non-current liabilities 114,193  104,858 
 
Total liabilities 414,197  469,942 
  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 72,475,630 shares issued as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 66,788,662 and 66,787,537 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 500  500 
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 23,636,706 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; each Class B ordinary share is convertible into one Class A ordinary share) 163  163 
Treasury shares (5,686,968 and 5,688,093 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) (39) (39)
Capital deficit (120,040) (121,631)
Retained earnings 179,415  116,454 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,189  14,043 
Total shareholders’ equity attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 74,188  9,490 
 
Noncontrolling interests 1,482  1,365 
 
Total shareholders’ equity 75,670  10,855 
 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 489,867  480,797 
       


CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB, except for per share data)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,
 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Revenues 110,219  152,655  228,726  286,385 
Cost of revenues (19,501) (28,583) (41,233) (53,881)
Gross profit 90,718  124,072  187,493  232,504 
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling and marketing expenses (29,367) (32,243) (53,901) (58,745)
General and administrative expenses (16,346) (19,737) (43,250) (40,819)
             
Operating income 45,005  72,092  90,342  132,940 
             
Interest income 1,158  2,717  2,530  4,324 
Investment income 265  2,466  844  5,144 
Government grants 49  98  1,653  740 
Income before income taxes 46,477  77,373  95,369  143,148 
Income tax expenses (25,301) (10,026) (32,291) (19,240)
Net income 21,176  67,347  63,078  123,908 
             
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 47  (21) 117  (7)
Net income attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 21,129  67,368  62,961  123,915 
             
Other comprehensive income (loss)             
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes (2,224) 9,516  146  5,542 
Total Comprehensive income 18,952  76,863  63,224  129,450 
             
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 47  (21) 117  (7)
Comprehensive income attributable to China Index Holdings Limited 18,905  76,884  63,107  129,457 
             
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:            
Basic 0.23  0.75  0.70  1.38 
Diluted 0.23  0.74  0.70  1.36 
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding:            
Basic 90,425,368  90,084,259  90,425,053  90,066,296 
Diluted 90,425,368  90,941,935  90,425,053  91,078,299 
 

        











        

            

            
Contact Data