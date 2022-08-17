CanLift launches new high performance, competitively priced aerial lift equipment from XCMG Construction Machinery Group

Burlington, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd., an aerial equipment and material handling company, announced it has expanded its product line to offer nine new aerial lift machines from leading construction manufacturing company, XCMG.

Offering long term reliability and superior quality with competitive pricing, the new aerial lift machines from XCMG are versatile and ideal for a range of projects. XCMG aerial work platforms are immediately available for sale and to rent.

“The new aerial lift machinery which is now available is an example of our commitment to our customers by bringing superior products with reduced lead times without compromising on quality or productivity,” says Geoff Grant, VP of Sales. “With so many options to choose from, many customers have in the past opted for brands that haven't met their needs or standards. XCMG is quickly being recognized as a game changer for its technology, features, and value add for businesses.”

XCMG was ranked third place for top construction equipment manufacturers globally by KHL Group’s “Yellow Table 2021”. The XCMG line utilizes the most advanced automation manufacturing processes to ensure the highest quality, and compete with established manufacturers. This partnership expands into a whole new category of equipment available at CanLift. The XCMG aerial equipment available includes scissor lifts, articulating booms and telescopic booms. Luckily, Canlift Equipment pre-ordered and secured build slots prior to the current global supply chain issues and have stock available, making delivery windows much shorter than competitors.

CanLift is a Canadian company that has been proudly family owned and operated since 2009 and is one of Ontario’s largest independently-owned lift equipment rental and sales companies. Located in Burlington and London, Ontario, CanLift continues to grow their product line and provide customers with the highest quality equipment.

“Pound for pound, these machines compete and perform with the reliability customers have been used to from the other manufacturers,” says Johnny Dragicevic, Managing Partner. “Expanding our product line with this equipment enables us to continue providing solutions and products that deliver numerous benefits without the stress of extraordinarily long lead times that can cause unnecessary interruptions and delays. Being the exclusive dealership for one of the top three construction manufacturing companies in the world, we’re happy to have customers come in to demo and learn more about the products.”

To visit CanLift and demo the equipment, call 1-877-338-5438 or email: sales@canlift.ca. More information can also be found online at CanLift Equipment Ltd. and http://en.xcmg.com/en-ap/

XCMG: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG) was founded in 1943. Since then, XCMG has stood at the forefront of the global construction machinery industry with facilities located in Brazil, Germany, the USA, India, Uzbekistan, and China. XCMG has developed into one of the industry's largest, influential, and competitive manufacturers with the most diverse selection of heavy machinery in the world.

CANLIFT: Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. After 13 years, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently-owned lift equipment providers in Ontario, Canada and offers a wide variety of construction machinery including boom lifts, scissor lifts, towable lifts, vertical mast lifts, and telehandlers from manufacturers like XCMG, Skyjack, Genie, JLG, and others. CanLift’s dedicated team of equipment experts will help you navigate your aerial work platform rental or purchase while ensuring prompt delivery and the best customer service in the industry.

-30-

