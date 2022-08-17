ENSU – Extraordinary General Meeting Held | Obtainment of Convertible Loan Financing

Oslo, 17 August 2022

Pursuant to the Notice of 27 July 2022, an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today. All proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders, including the resolution to obtain a convertible loan with a total par value of NOK 46,790,000 and an interest rate of 5% p.a. The loan shall be subscribed for at its nominal value and by the lenders set out in Appendix 1 to the Notice. The lenders may claim conversion of all or part of the loan into shares in the Company at a conversion price of NOK 3.00 per share at earliest six months from the date of the EGM and, at latest, within 17 August 2023.

The minutes from the EGM will be made available on the Company’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of Continuing Obligations in the Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

