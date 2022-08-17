Global Video Surveillance Market Research Report to 2026 - Featuring Hikvision, Dahua Technology and Axis Communications Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Surveillance Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecast period of 2021-26. The Global Video Surveillance Market witnessed substantial growth due to the surging demand for various security systems, which can accommodate centralized data. The video surveillance market has transformed significantly with constant improvements in cloud computing & video surveillance software.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the Global Video Surveillance Market. The lockdown imposition by the governments caused disruptions in the supply chain, which further led to incomplete projects, and subsequently, massive losses. However, with the upliftment of the lockdown phase, trade across regions began to happen gradually. Hence, the market is likely to regain its pace and grow significantly in the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

Software to Grow at the Highest CAGR

Based on the component, the software segment of the video surveillance market is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. It includes a video analytics & management system to enhance surveillance by executing post-event analysis, real-time event detection, and wrenching statistical data, thereby saving labor costs, and increasing the efficiency of surveillance operations.

Video Content Analytics to Attain Largest Market Share

Based on the Software, Video Content Analytics is likely to attain the largest market share in the forecast period, i.e., 2021-26. It owes to developments related to technological advancements, such as AI & Deep Learning, which have raised the demand for developing new & innovative products to manage the security crisis at all levels. Moreover, the adoption of AI & Deep Learning in several end-user applications like retail management, crowd management, license plate recognition, etc., is likely to present numerous growth opportunities for the video surveillance market, reveals The publisher in their research report, "Global Video Surveillance Market Analysis, 2021."

Regional Landscape

North America to Dominate the Market in Forecast Years

North America is very likely to dominate the market in the forecast years due to several reasons. In the US, notable acceleration in security & surveillance systems shall extend holistic protection solutions and assure safety. Moreover, the combination of video surveillance solutions in the transportation industry is one of the key trends that the region perceives. Furthermore, the expanding adoption of facial surveillance is another critical factor likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Driver

The Global Video Surveillance Market is quickly expanding, propelled by constant improvements in technology & innovation. The industry observes shifting market dynamics as entrenched & new market players from several businesses working together shall obtain substantial gains from the highly profitable video surveillance market.



Competitive Landscape

According to The publisher , the major leading players in the Global Video Surveillance Market are Bosch Security System, HKVISION Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, FLIR, Panasonic, Dahua Technology, Avigilon, Infinova, Axis Communication, and Pelco.



Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

1. What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the Global Video Surveillance Market?

2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Video Surveillance Market?

4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the Global Video Surveillance Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Video Surveillance Market study?

