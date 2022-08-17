LGI Homes Announces its Newest Community in the Nashville Market

DICKSON, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new community in the Nashville, Tennessee market, West Hills. This beautiful community is surrounded by wooded scenery and is located minutes from popular area amenities.



West Hills is ideally located in Dickson, a family-oriented town with a strong sense of community. This remarkable neighborhood is located off Highway 70 and Highway 385, providing quick access to the top employers and area attractions nearby. Just outside the community is Henslee Park, a newly-renovated community park with a splash pad, dog park, playground, and open green space. Down the street is Buckner Park, featuring baseball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds, soccer fields, batting cages, a disc golf course, an aquatic facility, an arboretum, and a wildlife area. Minutes away from the community are other exciting area attractions such as Historic Downtown Dickson, the Grand Old Hatchery Music Venue, the Dickson County Farmers Market, and the Roxy Movie Theater.

West Hills offers two new floor plans ranging from 1,587 square feet to over 2,100 square feet, both with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and spacious family rooms. Every new home includes the coveted CompleteHome™ interior package, providing upgrades like luxury vinyl plank flooring, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, dazzling granite countertops, and designer wood cabinets with crown molding detail, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, the new homes at West Hills also showcase covered porches, large bedrooms, and open-concept layouts. Both two-story floor plans are available for quick move-in at this community.

"We are excited to open our newest community in the Nashville market. West Hills offers safety and privacy for families that are looking for all the amenities, as well as a short commute to downtown," said Christian LeMere, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes.

New homes at West Hills are priced from the $290s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 888-973-4260 ext 958 or visit LGIHomes.com/WestHills.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

