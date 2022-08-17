Innovation Endeavors Brings on Dr. Joel Dudley as a Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Endeavors, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in mission-driven founders, transformational technologies, and emergent ecosystems for a new world, announces today that Dr. Joel Dudley joins as a new partner.

Dr. Dudley joins Innovation Endeavors from Tempus Labs, Inc. ("Tempus"), where he served as Chief Scientific Officer focused on bringing the power of data and artificial intelligence to healthcare. Before joining Tempus, Dudley was the Associate Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences and founding Director of the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He also served as Executive Vice President for Precision Health for the Mount Sinai Health System. Dudley has a BS in Microbiology from Arizona State University and an MS and Ph.D. in Biomedical Informatics from Stanford University School of Medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Joel Dudley to our team. As a scientist and technologist, Joel brings a unique perspective to companies built at the intersection of life sciences and computer science. Additionally, his experience as an entrepreneur allows him to partner with scientists in building generational companies," said Innovation Endeavors Founding Partner Dror Berman.

Dr. Dudley's addition to the team is pivotal for Innovation Endeavors as it looks ahead to expand its investment strategy within biotech. The global pandemic has highlighted the strength and resilience of the biotech ecosystem. This past year brought record highs across venture capital deals (2,009) and deal value ($47B) for biotech, according to IQVIA.

"I believe the next decade will be a significant inflection point for biotechnology advancement in human history. Converging advances in our ability to sense, visualize, synthesize, manipulate, and compute biology are giving rise to step function increases in our understanding of biological systems. Further convergence of engineering and biology will enable scalable design, build, test, and learn technology platforms that drive massive value and innovation across multiple industries. I look forward to participating in this super evolution through my work at Innovation Endeavors," said Dr. Joel Dudley.

Innovation Endeavors' key biotech investments include Bolt Threads, Character Bioscience (of which Dudley is a board member), Dewpoint Therapeutics, Eikon Therapeutics, Freenome, GRO Biosciences, Ukko, Viz.ai, Vicarious Surgical, Zymergen, and more.

"Over the last decade, and especially the past few years, I've been excited by the rapid progress in the biosciences. The increasing convergence of molecular biology and computation is enabling breakthroughs never thought possible. This revolution will drive immense value for our world — from human to planetary health. And while we're still in the early days of programming biology, it is clear that it will completely reshape the world as we know it," said Eric Schmidt, Founding Partner of Innovation Endeavors and former CEO of Google.

