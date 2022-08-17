Explo Raises $12M Series A Led by Craft Ventures to Accelerate Customer-Facing Analytics

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explo, a leading customer-facing analytics solution for sharing data across any platform, today announced $12 million in Series A funding, bringing the company's total amount raised to $15 million. Craft Ventures led the round, with participation from Felicis Ventures as well as Amplo VC. This round follows an impressive 2021 company performance, achieving an 800% YoY increase in customer end user growth. This funding will be used to accelerate Explo's product roadmap to help developers more efficiently access, visualize, and share data with their end customers at scale.

Many organizations lack the resources and tooling to access and share data with customers — at a time when data and digital usage has exploded to unprecedented levels. This gap creates data silos and undermines efforts to deliver an exceptional digital customer experience. From a technological perspective, existing business intelligence tools were engineered for internal usage and users and therefore have fallen short for customer-facing use cases. Post-pandemic trends like application modernization and digital data collection have forced companies to look for an alternative path to seamlessly enable secure data sharing with their customers - until Explo.

Explo uses a developer-friendly platform to help access, visualize, and share data with customers. Explo's product roadmap is unique, with an emphasis on accelerating time to deploy, customizable design, and robust security and compliance controls. While BI vendors also provide dashboard solutions, they often require complicated integration cycles and limited embedding options. Rather than spending six months writing code to fit the unique needs of customer-facing analytics, with Explo, organizations can deploy production-ready data sharing capabilities in a matter of days. Explo ensures the reduction of both engineering and deployment time, which significantly lowers the costs of deploying an embedded analytics solution for customers.

"Explo is reinventing how businesses are able to harness and share data with customers. Given our growth this past year, we have proven that customer-facing analytics can be a differentiator for any data-driven company," said Gary Lin, co-founder of Explo.

Explo works with some of the most innovative companies in FinTech, Marketing, Education, Healthcare, and the broader SaaS space. The company is also backed by Y Combinator and executives from Notion, Doordash, Flexport, dbt, Webflow, Mercury, Lyft, Deel, and more.

"With their innovative customer-facing analytics platform, Explo is modernizing data sharing and reducing inefficiencies that inhibit data access," said Gokul Rajaram, executive at DoorDash, board member at Coinbase and Pinterest, and Explo investor. "I'm thrilled to back Explo on this exciting chapter in the company's journey."

