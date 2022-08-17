Foghorn Therapeutics Appoints Lynne Parshall to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that modulate gene expression through selectively targeting the chromatin regulatory system, today announced the election of B. Lynne Parshall, Esq., to its Board of Directors and appointment as Chair of the Audit Committee.



“I am thrilled to welcome Lynne to our Board at this exciting time for Foghorn as we continue to make important progress towards our goal of becoming a fully-integrated biotech company,” said Foghorn CEO Adrian Gottschalk. “Her track record of bringing new therapies to patients and successfully guiding biotechnology companies through significant growth will be valuable for Foghorn.”

Ms. Parshall brings nearly three decades of experience in finance and operations in the biotechnology industry. She currently serves as the Senior Strategic Advisor for Ionis Pharmaceuticals. At Ionis, as chief financial officer and chief operating officer, Ms. Parshall was responsible for driving the strategy that led to Ionis’ growth into a multibillion-dollar company. Ms. Parshall currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Ionis, Cytokinetics, Repertoire Immune Medicines, and Ring Therapeutics. Ms. Parshall started her career by practicing law at Cooley LLP and remains a member of the American and California Bar Associations. Ms. Parshall holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

Doug Cole, M.D., Flagship Pioneering Managing Partner, Foghorn Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, continued, “We are excited to welcome Lynne to the Foghorn Board. Her deep experience - building, operating, and providing guidance to a range of biotechnology companies - will be invaluable to Foghorn. We look forward to working with Lynne as we continue to scale the company with the ultimate goal of offering hope to the millions of people with cancer and other diseases.”

“I am excited to be joining the board of Foghorn at this pivotal time with a deep pipeline and two programs, FHD-286 and FHD-609, in the clinic,” said Ms. Parshall. “I look forward to working with the other members of the board and the entire Foghorn team during this important stage of Foghorn’s growth.”

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the company, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company’s growth and its goal of becoming a fully-integrated biotech company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

