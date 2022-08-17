RADA Reports Q2/2022 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.



Highlights of the second quarter of 202 2

Quarterly revenues of $23.0 million;

Gross margin of 35%;

Previously announced merger with DRS proceeding as expected - merger expenses of $2.6 million incurred in the second quarter;

Operating loss of $3.0 million;

Net loss of $4. 4 million;

million; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million representing margin of 7.7%;

Quarter-end net cash position of $55.7 million.



Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “As we announced a few weeks ago, similar to what is being experienced by many U.S. defense companies, it is taking longer than we originally expected to recover from the pause in revenue in the U.S. as the resumption of normal spending takes time. Nevertheless, I am pleased that we have not lost any opportunities, it is just a timing issue, and we expect that the second half of the year will be better than the first half”.

Continued Mr. Sella, “I am happy to report that the pending merger with U.S.-based DRS is proceeding as planned and we are actively working to identify top-line synergies within our businesses to actualize post-merger close. The merger creates a leading technology defense company in which RADA will continue to play an important role, with capabilities serving a broad range of high growth U.S. and global budget priorities. We see the merger fulfilling the long-term growth goals of RADA as part of a large and growing U.S. defense group.”

2022 Second Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $23.0 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 18%.

Gross profit totaled $8.0 million in the quarter (35% of revenues), a decrease of 29% compared to gross profit of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 (40% of revenues).

Other expenses – $2.6 million of other expenses related to the RADA-DRS merger were recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating loss was $3.0 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, principally attributable to the expenses related to the RADA-DRS merger.

Net loss was $4.4 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

2022 First Half Summary

Revenues totaled $45.6 million in the first half of 2022 compared with revenues of $53.5 million in the first half of 2021, a decrease of 15%.

Gross profit totaled $15.3 million in the first half of 2022 (34% of revenues), a decrease of 28% compared to gross profit of $21.2 million in the first half of 2021 (40% of revenues).

Other expenses – $2.6 million of expenses related to the RADA-DRS merger were recorded in the second quarter.

Operating loss was $3.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to operating income of $8.1 million in the first half of 2021. The operating loss was principally attributable to the merger expenses.

Net loss in the first half of 2022 was $5.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $14.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the first half of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million in the first half of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million in the first half of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $55.7 million compared to $78.8 million as of year-end 2021. The decrease is mainly attributable to the Company’s inventories increase.

RADA and DRS Merger

On June 21, 2022 RADA and DRS announced an all-stock merger to create a publicly-traded leader in advanced sensing and force protection. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company expects to be listed on the Nasdaq and on the TASE under the ticker symbol “DRS”.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd .

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drones applications.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.





RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 (Unaudited)

Audited Net income (loss) $ (5,080 ) $ 14,215 $ (4,395 ) $ 10,443 $ 25,074 Tax expenses (income), net 719 (6,038 ) 882 (6,038 ) (4,875 ) Financial (income) expenses, net 482 (122 ) 494 97 159 Depreciation 2,448 1,599 1,257 843 3,660 Employees non-cash option compensation 1,775 1,327 908 855 3,022 Other expenses 2,628 - 2,628 - - Other non-cash amortization 81 135 - 127 247 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,053 $ 11,116 $ 1,774 $ 6,327 $ 27,287











































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data ASSETS

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,656 $ 78,746 Restricted deposits 748 492 Trade receivables 28,026 32,747 Contract assets 864 930 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 2,967 1,946 Inventories, net 64,860 48,882 Total current assets 153,121 163,743 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Equity investment in privately-held company 3,000 3,000 Long-term receivables and other deposits 136 244 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,664 19,888 Deferred tax assets 5,291 5,681 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,396 11,287 Total long-term assets 43,487 40,100 Total assets $ 196,608 $ 203,843 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 12,627 19,890 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,359 13,445 Advances from customers 1,582 1,763 Contract liabilities 259 474 Operating lease short-term liabilities 2,793 2,262 Total current liabilities 30,620 37,834 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities 724 783 Deferred tax liabilities 908 - Operating lease long-term liabilities 11,595 9,160 Total long-term liabilities 13,227 9,943

RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital - Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Issued and outstanding: 49,718,045 at June 30, 2022 and 49,402,847 at December 31, 2021 respectively 497 489 Additional paid-in capital 205,621 203,854 Accumulated deficit (53,357 ) (48,277 ) Total equity 152,761 156,066 Total liabilities and equity $ 196,608 $ 203,843



