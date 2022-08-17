RADA Reports Q2/2022 Results

| Source: RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

Netanya, ISRAEL

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA) announced today its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2022

  • Quarterly revenues of $23.0 million;
  • Gross margin of 35%;
  • Previously announced merger with DRS proceeding as expected - merger expenses of $2.6 million incurred in the second quarter;
  • Operating loss of $3.0 million;
  • Net loss of $4.4 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million representing margin of 7.7%;
  • Quarter-end net cash position of $55.7 million.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “As we announced a few weeks ago, similar to what is being experienced by many U.S. defense companies, it is taking longer than we originally expected to recover from the pause in revenue in the U.S. as the resumption of normal spending takes time. Nevertheless, I am pleased that we have not lost any opportunities, it is just a timing issue, and we expect that the second half of the year will be better than the first half”.

Continued Mr. Sella, “I am happy to report that the pending merger with U.S.-based DRS is proceeding as planned and we are actively working to identify top-line synergies within our businesses to actualize post-merger close. The merger creates a leading technology defense company in which RADA will continue to play an important role, with capabilities serving a broad range of high growth U.S. and global budget priorities. We see the merger fulfilling the long-term growth goals of RADA as part of a large and growing U.S. defense group.”

2022 Second Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $23.0 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $28.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 18%.

Gross profit totaled $8.0 million in the quarter (35% of revenues), a decrease of 29% compared to gross profit of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 (40% of revenues).

Other expenses$2.6 million of other expenses related to the RADA-DRS merger were recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating loss was $3.0 million in the quarter compared to operating income of $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, principally attributable to the expenses related to the RADA-DRS merger.

Net loss was $4.4 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $10.4 million, or $0.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2021.

2022 First Half Summary

Revenues totaled $45.6 million in the first half of 2022 compared with revenues of $53.5 million in the first half of 2021, a decrease of 15%.

Gross profit totaled $15.3 million in the first half of 2022 (34% of revenues), a decrease of 28% compared to gross profit of $21.2 million in the first half of 2021 (40% of revenues).

Other expenses$2.6 million of expenses related to the RADA-DRS merger were recorded in the second quarter.

Operating loss was $3.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to operating income of $8.1 million in the first half of 2021. The operating loss was principally attributable to the merger expenses.

Net loss in the first half of 2022 was $5.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to net income of $14.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the first half of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million in the first half of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million in the first half of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $55.7 million compared to $78.8 million as of year-end 2021. The decrease is mainly attributable to the Company’s inventories increase.

RADA and DRS Merger

On June 21, 2022 RADA and DRS announced an all-stock merger to create a publicly-traded leader in advanced sensing and force protection. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company expects to be listed on the Nasdaq and on the TASE under the ticker symbol “DRS”.  

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today, starting at 09:00 am ET. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:1-888-723-3164at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel:03-918-0610at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International:+972-3-918-0610 

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the RADA website at www.rada.com/investors

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA’s website at www.rada.com beginning 48 hours after the call.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drones applications.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972-76-538-6200
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com

Investor Relations Contact: 

Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations
Tel: +1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com

Forward Looking Statements  

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks related to the pending merger with DRS, in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA’s management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA     
U.S. dollars in thousands     
 
Six months ended
June 30,		 Three months ended
June 30,		 Year ended
December 31,
 20222021 20222021 2021
 (Unaudited)
 Audited
        
Net income (loss)$(5,080)$14,215  $(4,395)$10,443  $25,074 
Tax expenses (income), net 719  (6,038)  882  (6,038)  (4,875)
Financial (income) expenses, net 482  (122)  494  97   159 
Depreciation 2,448  1,599   1,257  843   3,660 
Employees non-cash option compensation 1,775  1,327   908  855   3,022 
Other expenses 2,628  -   2,628  -   - 
Other non-cash amortization 81  135   -  127   247 
        
Adjusted EBITDA$3,053 $11,116  $1,774 $6,327  $27,287 
        













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS     
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data     
ASSETS 
June 30, 2022		 December 31, 2021 
  Unaudited Audited 
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents $55,656  $78,746  
Restricted deposits  748   492  
Trade receivables  28,026   32,747  
Contract assets  864   930  
Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses  2,967   1,946  
Inventories, net  64,860   48,882  
      
Total current assets  153,121   163,743  
      
LONG-TERM ASSETS:     
Equity investment in privately-held company  3,000   3,000  
Long-term receivables and other deposits  136   244  
Property, plant and equipment, net  20,664   19,888  
Deferred tax assets  5,291   5,681  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  14,396   11,287  
Total long-term assets  43,487   40,100  
      
Total assets $196,608  $203,843  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
Trade payables  12,627   19,890  
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses  13,359   13,445  
Advances from customers  1,582   1,763  
Contract liabilities  259   474  
Operating lease short-term liabilities  2,793   2,262  
      
Total current liabilities  30,620   37,834  
      
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:     
Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities  724   783  
Deferred tax liabilities  908   -  
Operating lease long-term liabilities  11,595   9,160  
Total long-term liabilities  13,227   9,943  

RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY		    
Share capital -     
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; Issued and outstanding: 49,718,045 at June 30, 2022 and 49,402,847 at December 31, 2021 respectively  497   489  
Additional paid-in capital  205,621   203,854  
Accumulated deficit  (53,357)  (48,277) 
Total equity  152,761   156,066  
      
Total liabilities and equity $196,608  $203,843  
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS     
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data     
 
Six months ended
June 30,		 Three months ended
June 30,		 Year ended
December 31,
 20222021 20222021 2021
 (Unaudited)
 Audited
        
Revenues$45,568 $53,472 $23,061 $28,255  $117,236 
        
Cost of revenues 30,245  32,243  15,081  16,990   69,691 
        
Gross profit 15,323  21,229  7,980  11,265   47,545 
        
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 5,795  4,993  2,941  2,555   10,014 
Marketing and selling 3,813  2,956  1,930  1,530   6,235 
General and administrative 6,966  5,225  3,500  2,678   10,933 
Other expenses 2,628  -  2,628  -   - 
Net loss from sale of fixed asset -  -  -  -   5 
Total operating expenses 19,202  13,174  10,999  6,763   27,187 
Operating income (loss) (3,879) 8,055  (3,019) 4,502   20,358 

Other financial income (expenses), net		 
(482		) 
122		  (494) (97)  (159)

Income (loss) before taxes		 (4,361) 8,177  (3,513) 4,405   20,199 

Tax Income (expenses), net		 (719) 6,038  (882) 6,038   4,875 

Net income (loss)		$(5,080)$14,215 $(4,395)$10,443  $25,074 

Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share		$(0.10)$0.30 $(0.09)$0.21  $0.52 

Diluted net income (loss) per Ordinary share		$(0.10)$0.29 $(0.09)$0.20  $0.50 

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing basic net income (loss) per share		 

49,592,329		  

47,145,784		  49,710,730  49,129,699   48,255,097 

Weighted average number of Ordinary shares used for computing diluted net income (loss) per share		 51,120,644  49,123,135  51,173,263  51,065,274   50,077,416 