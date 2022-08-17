Finnish English

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 17 August 2022 at 14:00 EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Jutila

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj

LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18532/4/6

Transaction date: 2022-08-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 2894 Unit price: 11 EUR

(3): Volume: 7282 Unit price: 11.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.04 EUR

(5): Volume: 441 Unit price: 11.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 897 Unit price: 11.12 EUR

(7): Volume: 470 Unit price: 11.14 EUR

(8): Volume: 192 Unit price: 11.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(8): Volume: 12185 Volume weighted average price: 11.03224 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-08-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000153580

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 11.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 185 Volume weighted average price: 11.08 EUR