Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 17 August 2022 at 14:00 EEST
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Jutila
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18532/4/6
Transaction date: 2022-08-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8 Unit price: 10.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 2894 Unit price: 11 EUR
(3): Volume: 7282 Unit price: 11.02 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 11.04 EUR
(5): Volume: 441 Unit price: 11.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 897 Unit price: 11.12 EUR
(7): Volume: 470 Unit price: 11.14 EUR
(8): Volume: 192 Unit price: 11.16 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(8): Volume: 12185 Volume weighted average price: 11.03224 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-08-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 185 Unit price: 11.08 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 185 Volume weighted average price: 11.08 EUR