TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 07.2022

17.08.2022

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q2 2022 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q2 2022 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Monday, 22 August 2022, at 1pm CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO and Torben Børsting, CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

Click this link to register for the conference here

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

Attachments

TRESU Investment Holding – Q2 2022 Reporting

Q2 2022 Quarterly reporting

