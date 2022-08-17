Insights on the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Global Market to 2027 - North America has a Significant Market Share

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global (HIFU) High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy market will reach US$ 485.5 Million by 2027. High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy is a medical procedure that involves applying ultrasonic waves to ablate tissue. HIFU can be utilized to boost the treatment aims to kill cancer cells with high-frequency sound waves and increase the flow of blood or lymph.

Besides HIFU is also used for cosmetic treatment for skin tightening as they are non-invasive and painless compared to surgical procedures for face lifts. HIFU has a high potential for thrombolysis, tumor ablation, hemostasis, and targeted drug/gene delivery.



Besides, focused ultrasound surgery (FUS) is a non-invasive technique that can ablate tumor lesions precisely when combined with high-intensity imaging methods. The mechanisms of HIFU ablation involve thermal and mechanical effects. Recent advancements in HIFU therapy have widened its popularity. Many favorable results were achieved in managing various malignancies in the pancreas, breast, prostate, liver, kidney, and bone.

Regardless, significant factors driving the HIFU therapy market include a rise in awareness among people about the therapy, an increase in the prevalence of cancer, approval of HIFU therapy for new indications, and an increase in safety and success of the treatment. According to American Institute for Cancer Research, There were around 18.1 Million cancer cases worldwide in 2020. Of these, 9.3 Million cases were in men and 8.8 Million in women.



COVID-19 Impact on (HIFU) High-intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market:

The COVID-19 has impacted economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns and travel bans. The COVID-19 situation has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the vital need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy industry has seen a growth drop. Nonetheless, the medical technologies and imaging segment is witnessing a decline in sales due to fewer elective surgeries and delayed or prolonged equipment procurement.



Worldwide High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Size was US$ 269.3 Million in 2021:

Based on modality, the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy market is segmented into therapeutic ultrasound, hemostasis, others. It raises the healing rates, tissue relaxation, heating, local blood flow, and scar tissue breakdown. Therapeutic ultrasounds are utilized as two different effects such as deep heating effects and non-thermal effects. Non-thermal therapeutic ultrasounds effects help in the expansion and contraction of tissues called cavitation, whereas the deep heating process helps prove heat to the body's soft tissues.



North America High Intensity Focused Ultrasound has Significant Market Share

Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share. The prominent market of North America is attributed to the high diagnosis rate of diseases, increasing disposable income, well-developed health care infrastructure like hospital, Clinics, etc and high understanding about the latest medical developments among people. Moreover, high (R&D) research and development activities in the region promoting the growth of new therapies can be attributed to the region's large market share. The HIFU therapy market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand rapidly due to the increase in the prevalence of cancer, investment by market players in emerging countries such as India and China, and increased consumer awareness about the treatment of cancer.



High-intensity focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027

In terms of application, the HIFU Therapy market includes Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids, Neurological Disorders, Aesthetics, and Others. The rise in the prevalence of prostate diseases in men is driving the market for HIFU therapy. It is the most common procedure approved by FDA to treat prostate diseases. (BPH) Benign prostatic hyperplasia is among the common diseases in older men and is one of the most diagnosed cases of lower urinary tract symptom (LUTS). The prevalence of the disease increases with age, and as per the International Prostate Symptom Score, the US has the highest prevalence (~42%) of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The majority of bladder disease is also rising along with these diseases.



Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the HIFU therapy industry include Johnson & Johnson, Hitachi, Ltd, General Electric, Medtronic, Inc., Stryker, Koninklijke Philips, EDAP TMS S.A, Supersonic Imagine.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market



6. Market Share - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

6.1 By Modality

6.2 By Method

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Region



7. Modality - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

7.1 Therapeutic Ultrasound

7.2 Hemostasis

7.3 Others



8. Method - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

8.1 Non-Invasive

8.2 Minimal-Invasive



9. Application - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

9.1 Prostate Cancer

9.2 Uterine Fibroids

9.3 Neurological Disorders

9.4 Aesthetics

9.5 Others



10. End User - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

10.1 Hospital

10.2 Clinics

10.3 Diagnostic Center

10.4 ASCs (Ambulatory surgery centers)



11. Region - High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 South and Central America



12. Porters Five Forces

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Johnson & Johnson

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Development

13.1.3 Revenue

13.2 Hitachi, Ltd

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Recent Development

13.2.3 Revenue

13.3 General Electric

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Recent Development

13.3.3 Revenue

13.4 Medtronic, Inc.

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 Recent Development

13.4.3 Revenue

13.5 Stryker

13.5.1 Overview

13.5.2 Recent Development

13.5.3 Revenue

13.6 Koninklijke Philips

13.6.1 Overview

13.6.2 Recent Development

13.6.3 Revenue

13.7 EDAP TMS S.A

13.7.1 Overview

13.7.2 Recent Development

13.7.3 Revenue

13.8 Supersonic Imagine

13.8.1 Overview

13.8.2 Recent Development

13.8.3 Revenue

