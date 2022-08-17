Insights on the Nitrile Gloves Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell and Dynarex Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves Market By Type, By Products, By Grade By Texture, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nitrile gloves market size is expected to reach USD 15.24 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The rising need for a safe and hygienic healthcare system is expected to bolster the growth of the market.



Nitrile gloves are commonly used in laboratories, food processing, and hair salons. These gloves are made of synthetic rubber, which is a type of latex-free material. Nitrile gloves provide superior resistance to punctures and chemicals. They are also more comfortable to wear than other types of gloves.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in a surge in the demand for nitrile gloves as they offer better protection against the virus as compared to other types of gloves such as latex and vinyl gloves. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of nitrile gloves as a protective measure against the virus.



The increasing number of accidents and injuries in the construction and manufacturing industries is expected to fuel the growth of the nitrile gloves market. The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) in these industries is expected to increase the demand for nitrile gloves over the forecast period.



The rising awareness about the importance of hand hygiene is expected to drive the demand for nitrile gloves over the forecast period. The WHO has been carrying out various awareness campaigns to promote hand hygiene and prevent the spread of diseases. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the nitrile gloves market.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

Medical grade segment accounted for a large revenue share in 2021 due to its high demand from the healthcare industry. The government initiatives to promote sanitation and personal hygiene are projected to have a positive impact on the nitrile gloves market growth. The rising number of foodborne diseases is also resulting in an increased use of nitrile gloves in the food & beverage industry for preventing contamination.

Disposable segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period due to rising preference for nitrile gloves as a one-time use product in the healthcare, food & beverage and other industries to avoid cross contamination. However, the reusable gloves segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period due to their wide applications in the automotive and construction industry which prefer using reusable gloves owing to their cost-effectiveness.

The growing food and beverage industry is another major factor expected to drive the growth of the nitrile gloves market. The rising demand for processed and packaged food is expected to increase the use of nitrile gloves in the food processing industry.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the rapidly growing healthcare, food and beverage, and construction industries in the region. The rising population and the growing disposable incomes are expected to further boost the growth of the market in the region.

The North American region is expected to be a major contributor to the global nitrile gloves market due to the presence of leading players in the region. The U.S. is a major market for nitrile gloves due to the growing awareness about the importance of hand hygiene and the rising number of accidents and injuries in the country.

The European region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the presence of leading players in the region. The rising health consciousness among people is expected to boost the growth of the nitrile gloves market in the region.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Limited, Dynarex Corporation, United Glove Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Unigloves (U.K.) Limited, YTY Group, and Riverstone Resources Sdn Bhd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Nitrile Gloves Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nitrile Gloves Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. COVID-19 outbreak leading to increase in demand

4.2.2.2. Increasing infection risks and implementation of stringent hygiene protocols

4.2.2.3. Rising use of nitrile gloves by healthcare professionals

4.2.2.4. Increasing incidents of chronic diseases and requirement for surgical interventions

4.2.2.5. Increasing use of nitrile gloves in cosmetic and plastic surgeries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatile raw material costs

4.2.3.2. Strict regulations on polymer products imposed by governments

4.2.3.3. Allergic reactions to nitrile gloves

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Nitrile Gloves Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Powder-Free Nitrile Gloves

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Powder Coated Nitrile Gloves

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Nitrile Gloves Market By Productss Insights & Trends

6.1. Products Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Disposable

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Durable

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Nitrile Gloves Market By Grade Insights & Trends

7.1. Grade Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Medical Grade

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Industrial Grade

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Food Grade

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Nitrile Gloves Market By Texture Insights & Trends

8.1. Texture Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Smooth

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Micro Roughened

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Aggressively Textured

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Nitrile Gloves Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

9.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Healthcare

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3. Food & Beverage

9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.4. Automotive

9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.5. Construction

9.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.6. Oil & Gas

9.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.7. Pharmaceutical

9.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.8. Chemical

9.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.9. Metal & Machinery

9.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.10. Cleanrooms

9.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.10.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.11. Others

9.11.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.11.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10. Nitrile Gloves Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. Hartalega Holdings Berhad

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Technology Insights

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Ansell Limited

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Technology Insights

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. Dynarex Corporation

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Technology Insights

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. United Glove Inc.

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Technology Insights

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. Kossan Rubber Industries Berhad

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Technology Insights

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.6. Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Technology Insights

12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.7. Top Glove Corporation Berhad

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Technology Insights

12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.8. Unigloves (U.K.) Limited

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Technology Insights

12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.9. YTY Group

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Technology Insights

12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.10. Riverstone Resources Sdn Bhd

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Technology Insights

12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



