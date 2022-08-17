Worldwide Embedded Security Industry to 2026 - Featuring Microsoft, Zoom Video Communications and Cisco Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Security Market - Global Industry Analysis (2018 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sophistication, frequency, and intensity of cyberattacks have increased on a global scale which has underscored the need for advanced security solutions.

In addition, the recent shift to online workspaces has also magnified the need for novel solutions to secure systems and devices from unauthorized access or malicious activity. As a result, the demand for embedded security solutions has witnessed a consistent increase over the past few years.

This has created sound business opportunities in the global embedded security market. Now, key players in this market are poised to engage in robust innovation, M&A, and strategic partnerships to harness economic gains as well as to maintain healthy market competition. The combined forces of these factors are projected to drive robust market expansion, enabling the global embedded security market to reach a total market valuation of US$10 Bn by 2026.



Key Insights and Trends Across Global Embedded Security Market



Growing concerns around the sophistication of modern cyberattacks are driving public and private organizations to rapidly adopt embedded security solutions. This is projected to drive the adoption of advanced embedded security solutions between 2022 to 2026.



Embedded security solutions can enhance automobiles' performance, efficiency, and reliability. Therefore, by 2026, the adoption of embedded security solutions is expected to increase in the automobile sector, particularly in the electric mobility vertical.



The popularity of smart wearables raises concerns about data theft and privacy. Consequently, as the demand for smart wearables increases, so will the demand for embedded security solutions.



Embedded AI, Innovation in E-mobility, Smart Wearables Set to Garner New Opportunities



Today, embedded AI is extensively used in several industries. However, owing to the presence of new tactics in cyberattacks, it is imperative to build a sound security net around embedded AI solutions. Hence, the demand for embedded security solutions has witnessed a steady increase over the past few years.

This has created sound growth prospects for the global embedded security market. Moreover, the rising popularity of smart wearable devices and integration of embedded security in electric vehicles are also driving robust growth across the global embedded security market. Despite this promising business outlook, an increase in the intensity of cyberattacks is anticipated to hinder the rapid expansion of the global embedded security market. However, industry leaders are expected to rise above this market restriction through strategic collaboration and novel cyber defense mechanisms.



With the Largest Market Share, North America Emerges as the Global Leader



Over the forecast period, North America is set to maintain its dominance in the global embedded security market. It is poised to register a favorable CAGR of 7.1% by 2026, majorly driven by open innovation and strategic business partnerships by industry leaders present in the region. In the Asia Pacific, India, China, Japan, and Singapore are set to become key markets due to their flourishing IT sector and strong national commitments to enhance their respective cybersecurity infrastructure.



Prominent Market Players Driven Towards Innovation, Joint Partnerships



Some of the key market players in the global embedded security market include Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, IDEMIA, Zoom, Cisco, Google, Thales Group, and Samsung among a few others. Over the course of the forecast period, these market players are expected to open new revenue streams in the global embedded security market through strategic business ventures, rigorous research and development endeavors, and aggressive pursuit of product innovation.



