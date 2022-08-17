Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Industry to 2026 - Covering 200 Competitors in the Market

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022 Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Report is the primary resource for vendors, investors and other members of the financial community who want to understand this sector's competitive landscape, market share by revenue and seats, geographical breakdown, adoption rate, and current and projected total addressable market (TAM).

Insightful and Unparalleled Analysis

This is the publisher's second annual Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Report. This Report captures and analyzes the activity of the vendors who sell cloud-based contact center infrastructure (CBCCI) solutions, their recurring license revenue, and associated professional services (implementation, integration, training, premium support) and carrier services.

It covers the 200 estimated competitors in the worldwide CBCCI market that sell a multi-tenant CBCCI offering (also referred to as contact center as a service (CCaaS)), a solution that is hosted in a client, vendor, or third-party data center, or a single-tenant software as a service (SaaS)-based offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends in the rapidly transforming and dynamic cloud-based contact center infrastructure sector. Flexibility and adaptability are fueling waves of innovation throughout the contact center software market. The vendors no longer feel compelled to stay in their traditional software lanes and are expanding into new territory, broadening the capabilities of their solutions and their TAM.

BCCI Vendor Performance

The report provides a detailed analysis of the performance of the CBCCI competitors in calendar year 2021. The Report analyzes the seat and revenue activity of 22 leading and contending CBCCI competitors: NICE CXone, Genesys, Amazon Connect, Cisco, Twilio, Five9, RingCentral, Avaya, Content Guru, 88, Odigo, TTEC, Enghouse, Vonage, Puzzel, Alvaria, Verizon, UJET, Bright Pattern, ATT, Lifesize, and Salesforce.



The report includes:

Total Contact Center 5-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2022 - 2026

2021 CBCCI Market Share Analysis, Worldwide

2021 CBCCI Seats and Market Share, by Vendor

2021 CBCCI Seats by Vendor, 2021 vs. 2020 Comparison

2021 CBCCI Revenue and Market Share, by Vendor

2021 CBCCI Revenue by Vendor, 2021 vs. 2020 Comparison

2021 CBCCI Revenue Analysis, by Category (recurring services, carrier services and professional services)

2021 CBCCI Revenue and Market Activity, by Geography

Worldwide CBCCI Seat Adoption Rate and Projections for 2021 - 2026

CBCCI Seats and Projections, Worldwide, 2021- 2026

CBCCI Worldwide Total Addressable Market and Projections, 2021 - 2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Drivers and Inhibitors



4. Research Methodology

4.1 Report Participation Criteria

4.2 Role of Large Technology Vendors in the CBCCI Market



5. Information Sources and Methodology

5.1 Run Rate (Year-End) vs. Average Year Data

5.2 Named and Concurrent Seats vs. Usage

5.3 What Counts as a CBCCI Seat

5.4 Data Integrity and Transparency

5.5 Data Collection and Methodology Improvements



6. Report Scope: What is Included



7. Total Contact Center Market 5-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2022 - 2026

7.1 Contact Center Seat Projection Methodology

7.2 Contact Center 5-Year Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2022 - 2026



8. 2021 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Share Analysis, Worldwide

8.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Seats and Market Share by Vendor, as of December 31, 2021

8.2 2021 Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Revenue and Market Share, by Vendor

8.3 2021 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Revenue Analysis by Category

8.4 2021 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Revenue and Market Activity, by Geography



9. Worldwide Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Seat Adoption Rate and Projections, 2021 - 2026

9.1 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Seat Projections, Worldwide, 2021 Actual - 2026 Projected

9.2 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Seat Adoption Rate, Worldwide, 2021 Actual - 2026 Projected



10. Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Worldwide Total Addressable Market, 2021 Actual - 2026 Projected

