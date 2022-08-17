WRLDCTY, The Global Forum for Urban Innovation, returns to New York City October 3-5, 2022

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The past few years of uncertainty and volatility also happened to create perfect conditions for reimagining cities and their purpose. Charting the future of our cities will require creativity and collective ambition,” says Chris Fair, President and CEO of Resonance Consultancy, and founder of WRLDCTY.

“That’s why we created WRLDCTY. We wanted to create an opportunity to bring the world’s leading urban innovators together to help change our cities for good,” says Fair.

With New York City as its sandbox, WRLDCTY will bridge the gap between culture, design and innovation, present actionable insights, data-driven knowledge and innovative ideas to shape the future of cities. The program takes place at the Times Center and across NYC, including guided tours and experiences at Little Island at Pier 54, Greenpoint in Brooklyn and more.

“New York City has always been the global center of innovation,” said Andrew Kimball, President & CEO, NYCEDC. “We are thrilled to be hosting WRLDCTY – the world’s foremost convening of urban leaders and practitioners – as we work to reimagine and reinvent the future of New York City’s equitable economic recovery. I am looking forward to sharing my expertise to this initiative."

WRLDCTY Speakers include:

Andrew Kimball, President & CEO, NYCEDC

Thomas Heatherwick, Founder, Heatherwick Studio

Helle Søholt, Founding Partner & CEO, Gehl

Jay Cross, President, The Howard Hughes Corporation

Michael Turner, President, Oxford Properties

Mary Rowe, CEO, Canadian Urban Institute

Brooks Rainwater, CEO and President, Urban Libraries Council

Kate Raworth, Economist, Donut Economics Action Lab

Fady Atallah, Creative Director, Moment Factory

Alexa Arena, Senior Director of Real Estate Development, Google

Claire Johnston, Managing Director, Lendlease for Google Real Estate

Development

Cara Eckholm, Head of Growth, Nabr

Eran Chen, Founding Principal and Executive Director, ODA Architects

... and may others.

Limited in-person tickets are available now. The agenda and full lineup of speakers is available at: WRLDCTY.com.

