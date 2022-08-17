Eggshell Membrane Powder Market to Portray Potential Growth during 2022-2032 Owing to its Increased Use in the Cosmetic and Pet Food Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eggshell membrane powder market is anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity as it captured a market size of USD 125 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2032. The Eggshell Membrane Powder Market is also expected to capture a market size of USD 200 Million during the forecasted period 2022-2032.



FMI presents a semi-annual comparative analysis and review of market growth rates and further development prospects in the global market. The market is primarily affected by certain demographic and innovation factors that are under the subjective influence of macro and industry factors.

The isolated membrane, which is also high in sulfated glycoproteins and glycosaminoglycans, is semi-hydrolyzed and dried to produce a fine powder that is widely used as a dietary supplement. Beside from that, it has a wide range of applications in environmental engineering, the food and beverage industry, and biomedical engineering.

Key Takeaways

The eggshell membrane is a two-layered membraned wall found between the egg white and the eggshell. The eggshell membrane is primarily composed of fibrous proteins such as sialoprotein, collagen, and osteopontin which can be separated from the shell using a variety of mechanical, vacuum, chemical, and steam processes.

Eggshell membrane powder is considered to be one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients, which increases its popularity in the cosmetics and personal care industries. In addition to that, the eggshell membrane also has enormous health benefits as it is good for joint health. Attributed to these characteristics, the eggshell membrane powder market is destined to propel throughout the forecast period.

Furthermore, eggshell membrane powder is used to meet the pet food processing industry’s essential joint health and it is also good for the skin and it also meets the nutritional needs of the pet.

Eggshell membrane powder is gaining traction as a novel ingredient that improves the nutritional content of goods when health and wellness trends spread to the food and beverage sector.

Eggshell membrane powder is also heavily used in the cosmetic business, as it is used to enhance the quality of their goods, providing potential for businesses engaged in the production of eggshell membrane powder.

The major reason behind the sudden uptake in the eggshell membrane powder market is Especially in China and India, consumption patterns.

Competitive Landscape

Biova LLC (US), Microcore Research Laboratories (India), Ecovatec Solutions (Canada), Eggnovo SL (Spain), Eggbrane (Netherlands), Stratum Nutrition (US), Certified Nutraceuticals Inc (US), Bolise Co Limited (China), Mitushi Biopharma (India), Kewpie Corporation (Japan) are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market is expected to become more competitive, with players focusing on gaining a competitive advantage and expanding their market foothold. Companies' R&D investments are not the only ones they can make. To gain a competitive advantage, they are also focusing on product launches.

More Insights into Eggshell Membrane Powder Market

The eggshell membrane powder market in the United States is anticipated to surge at a robust CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032. Extensive applications in the nutraceuticals industry are driving widespread adoption.

The healthcare sector is estimated to propel the growth of the eggshell membrane powder market as healthcare authorities across the country are working to improve and protect the health of all the citizens in America by providing effective health and human services and fostering sound, long-term advancement in the sciences underlying public health, medicine, and other social services.

India is expected to grow at a positive rate of around 6.5% CAGR due to the government's increasing focus on improving health care facilities and raising public awareness about the benefits of nutraceutical supplements.

Japan constitutes of huge older age population associated with several health problems like knee and joint pains, or any other diseases, the use of eggshell membrane powder is rising. To optimize the cost, the eggshell membrane is widely used.

The increasing use of eggshell membrane powder in the cosmetic industry has propelled the South Korean market as it is one of the top countries in the cosmetic and personal care sector. Now Korea is one of the leading contributors to the cosmetic industry among the other Asian Countries.

The Chinese market is being driven by the increasing number of eggshell membrane manufacturers in this country. Moreover, egg production remains one of the highest in the world, resulting in low costs for gathering raw materials for the extraction of the membrane.

Market Segments Covered in Eggshell Membrane Powder Analysis

By Type:

Powdered Eggshell Membrane

Concentrated Eggshell Membrane

Other Eggshell membrane Derivatives





By Application:

Nutraceuticals

Food & Beverage

Pet Food Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Other Applications





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Table of Content

1. Market Overview

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

3. Market Background

4. Key Regulations

5. Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6. Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market - Pricing Analysis

7. Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Demand (Size in USD Mn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

8. Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

