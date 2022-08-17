Flat Roof Insulation Market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flat Roof Insulation Market is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.84 % from USD 15.7 billion in 2022, according to a new exclusive report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Flat roof insulation is required in accordance with fire building codes, such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Increasing fire safety regulations & stringent building codes, rising number of fire accidents, and increased use of steel in the building & construction industry are the factors positively influencing the market.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Flat Roof Insulation Market”

195 – Tables

65 – Figures

“Based on material type, PUR & PIR is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”



PUR & PIR foams are projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. PUR & PIR foams meet the challenge of inherent water-tight toughness and durability. These insulation products easily withstand foot traffic, avoiding depressions, when installed on a roof.

“Non-Residential is projected to be the fastest growing building type in flat roof insulation market, in terms of value”



The market in the non-residential building segment is projected to witness the higher growth rate, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The presence of stringent building codes and the development of green buildings, especially in Europe and North America are estimated to drive the flat roof insulation market.

“North America is expected to be the fastest growing market for flat roof insulation market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for flat roof insulation market. The growing population in the region is driving major construction projects for residential buildings. In addition, the stringent regulations towards fire safety in the region are expected to drive the market growth in the region.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Owens Corning (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Rockwool International A/S (Berlin), Kingspan Group PLC (Berlin), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Fibran (Greece), and Unilin (Belgium) have undertaken various strategies in the flat roof insulation market.



