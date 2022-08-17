Get Top Notch Smart Contract Audit and KYC Services for your Crypto Project with Solidproof

Handewitt, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi space is a nourishing environment for crypto and decentralized finance projects. However, it is also a breeding ground for scammers, multi-million hacks, fraud, and money laundering. Protocols running on faulty codes risk exposure to cybercriminal attacks. On the other hand, anonymous developers pose a threat of pump-and-dump or rug-pull manipulations.

Solidproof aims to make DeFi and the cryptosphere safer and more reliable. To this end, it provides top-quality smart contract auditing, KYC verification, and marketing solutions. Here is a breakdown of these services.

Smart Contract Auditing

Smart contracts contain the source code that powers a DeFi protocol and its applications. Generally, developers invest considerable effort and time in creating an impenetrable code. However, even the tiniest loophole can easily become a gateway for hackers. That’s how promising projects with unaudited contracts lost hundreds of millions of dollars in hacker attacks.

Solidproof uses advanced smart contract auditing tools to verify the security and feasibility of a project's contracts and codes. If the team discovers flaws, they will report them to the developers with feedback and potential solutions. Next, the latter repairs the bugs and submits them to the auditors for another check. This process continues until the smart contract is loophole-free. Lastly, the project receives a smart contract audit report and is ready to launch safely.

Solidproof stands out as a highly-effective auditor providing both manual and automated auditing tests. The German company has audited over 450 projects to date, and its portfolio is rapidly increasing with the industry's household names.

KYC Verification

The crypto industry is a potentially lucrative environment for investors. However, it is also a playground for scammers' advertising projects that seem too good to be true. Over the years, many people have lost substantial capital to shady developers who abandoned projects as soon as they accrued significant funds.

Solidproof provides Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification with high procedural standards. The company helps project teams provide essential information about their ID, background, and source of capital. This way, investors clearly know who is behind a crypto initiative they're backing.

Alternatively, Solidproof enables projects to use KYC for their clients and investors. As a result, developers don’t have to fear fake financiers or hackers entering their community.

The German company has completed over 220 KYC verifications to date, including projects and doxxed teams.

Marketing Services

Besides making DeFi a safer place, Solidproof also seeks to help projects gain more community traction and investor support. To this end, the company provides top-notch marketing services that help raise awareness about new and soon-to-launch initiatives.

Projects can use Solidproof marketing solutions to reach potential customers and financiers on social media and beyond. The company also provides industry exposure by hosting promotional content on the most visited and popular sites in the business. Other services include AMA sessions, press releases, blockchain consultancy, shilling, and professional translations.

The Solidproof marketing packages come in numerous sizes with reasonable prices. This way, projects can build a name for themselves regardless of their starting budgets.

About Solidproof

Solidproof is one of the most reliable smart contract auditors and KYC providers in the crypto industry. Its extensive list of marketing services shows the company’s goal to provide more than a safety net for projects and their users. In the long run, the German auditor seeks to make the DeFi space a secure and lucrative environment for everyone.

Recently, Solidproof has obtained verification badges on Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram. As a result, it has entered the exclusive club of reputable and easily identifiable brands with global recognition. Moreover, the team is at its clients’ disposal 24/7. Anyone can interact with the company via social media for queries, quotes, and updates.

