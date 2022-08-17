Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Report to 2025 - A Mass Consumer Shift to Healthy F&B Favours Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotic Ingredient Market- Global Industry Analysis (2017 - 2020) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2021 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Up from the valuation of around US$4.8 Bn recorded in 2019, global prebiotic ingredient market is all set for an impressive growth outlook through 2026.

The past decade has seen a major shift in consumer lifestyle, i.e., growing inclination toward health foods and beverages. Health drinks have especially become one of the most popular categories across retail, which is directly uplifting the prospects of prebiotics. The latest report forecasts 11.9% growth for prebiotic ingredient market over the course of forecast period.



A Mass Consumer Shift to Healthy F&B Favours Market Growth



While there are more than 1,400 F&B products that contain prebiotic compounds as their key ingredients, the category has been experiencing notable growth as a result of the growing boom around low-calorie foods and beverages. Notably frequent consumption of galacto-oligosaccharides, and fructo-oligosaccharides (GOS, and FOS) by food processing companies further warrant a steady revenue generation stream for prebiotic ingredient market.

The demand surge is likely to remain prominent across the developed western regional markets. Moreover, increasing awareness about the health benefits of consuming natural is providing a strong impetus to prebiotic ingredient market. This is further expected to be complemented by the ballooning growth of the plant-based trend. An ascending preference for plant-based F&B products will thus underpin the progress of prebiotic ingredient market as well.



Production Ramps up as Significant Investments Flow into R&D



The most popular methods of extracting prebiotics from plants, and vegetables include Methods like Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR), Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and spectro-photometry. All these methods demand a high level of research and development infrastructure, assistance, and expertise.

Notably high R&D expenses that are involved in the synthesis of prebiotics offers prebiotic ingredients a little higher market visibility when compared to probiotics. It takes a lot of investment in R&D of prebiotics, including research equipment, laboratories, and skilled professionals, which has been limiting the growth of mid-sized companies in prebiotics space. Investments are however improving over the recent past in addition to emergence of a growing number of prebiotic ingredient applications. This is likely to bode well for prebiotic ingredient market.



European Consumers Continue to Register Maximum Consumption of Prebiotic Ingredients



Europe will continue its dominance in global prebiotic ingredient market throughout the period of forecast, says the report. In addition to the transforming consumer lifestyle, frequent new introductions of innovative products in health drinks category will create new potential opportunities in the European market. On the other hand, the market is likely to exhibit a healthy growth performance in Asia Pacific and the report forecasts a high CAGR for the regional market.



Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market Competition



The highly diverse prebiotic ingredient market is characterised by strong presence of a large number of local, as well as international manufacturers. The report sheds light on some of the most significant players steering the competition landscape to reveal some exclusive strategic and financial insights. A few of the profiled players include Kerry Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres S.A., Cargill Inc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Sensus America, Inc., BENEO GmbH, and Jarrow Formulas, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Market Dynamics

2.3.1. Drivers

2.3.2. Restraints

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.7. Key Patents



3. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026

3.1. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, by Type (US$ '000), 2018 - 2026

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Oligosaccharide

3.1.1.2. Inulin

3.1.1.3. Polydextrose

3.1.1.4. Disaccharides

3.1.1.5. Others

3.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.2. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, by Functionality, Value (US$ '000), 2018 - 2026

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Gut Health

3.2.1.2. Cardiovascular Health

3.2.1.3. Bone Health

3.2.1.4. Immunity

3.2.1.5. Weight Management

3.2.1.6. Others

3.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.3. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, by Application, Value (US$ '000), 2018 - 2026

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Food & Beverage

3.3.1.2. Dietary Supplements

3.3.1.3. Animal Feed

3.3.1.4. Others

3.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, by Sources, Value (US$ '000), 2018 - 2026

3.4.1. Key Highlights

3.4.1.1. Roots

3.4.1.2. Grains

3.4.1.3. Vegetables

3.4.1.4. Other sources

3.4.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.5. Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ '000), 2018 - 2026

3.5.1. Key Highlights

3.5.1.1. North America

3.5.1.2. Europe

3.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4. Latin America

3.5.1.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis



4. North America Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



5. Europe Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



6. Asia Pacific Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



7. Latin America Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



8. Middle East & Africa Prebiotic Ingredients Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. DuPont

9.2.1.1. Company Overview

9.2.1.2. Key Retailing Partners

9.2.1.3. Business Segment Revenue

9.2.1.4. Ingredient Overview

9.2.1.5. Product Offering & its Presence

9.2.1.6. Certifications & Claims

9.2.2. Ingredion

9.2.3. Roquette Group

9.2.4. ADM

9.2.5. Friesland Campina

9.2.6. Tate & Lyle PLC

9.2.7. Yakult

9.2.8. Kerry PLC

9.2.9. Beneo

9.2.10. Samyang Corp



10. Appendix

