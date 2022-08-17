Outlook on the Building Technologies and Services Global Market to 2026 - Blockchain for Green Financing Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Building Technologies and Services Sustainability Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building technologies and services market had a value of $971.44 billion in 2021. After a 5.3% decline in 2020, the market grew by 1.4% in 2021 and will register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. By the end of the forecast period, the market will reach $1,274.53 billion.

Businesses continue to respond to the impact of two major trends; the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and climate change. The pandemic has created financial austerity among public and private organizations, and companies have also accelerated decarbonization in business operations as a way to gain competitive edge.

As companies are resuming business operations and building occupancy after the peak of the pandemic, organizations face challenges in ensuring safe workplaces and sustainability practices such as near-zero or net-zero emissions. In addition, governments endeavor to improve their sustainability development goal (SDG) performance in the midst of economic recovery and challenges after the pandemic. Technologies continue to play a role in the advancement of building technologies and services. A leading innovation is the use of digital tools in the industry, primarily building information management systems.

Building technologies and services will contribute to the three main goals: smart energy infrastructure, climate-smart cities, and green business.

These goals lead to sustainability innovation in the market. In the context of this study, the publisher defines sustainable innovation in building technologies and services as solutions that promote environmental sustainability in the operations of buildings and eco-friendly outcomes, such as but not limited to energy savings, resource use optimization, and reduction in carbon emission in the building ecosystem.

Smart energy infrastructure would entail self-sufficiency in energy use and power supply resilience. Next, climate-smart buildings would necessitate energy optimization and occupant safety and comfort. Last but not the least, green business would call for sustainable business operations and the use environment-friendly materials. Globally, these will contribute to the development of United Nations sustainability development goals (SDGs).

In this study, the publisher segments building technologies and services into building automation systems (BAS); light-emitting diode (LED) lighting; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment; and facility management (FM). Market breakdown and forecast and competitive analysis are provided for the above-mentioned segments. As the study focuses on sustainability practices and related growth opportunities, end-user breakdown (for the market and segments) is not part of the research scope. Examples of sustainability innovation applications and best practices for every segment are provided in the study.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Building Technologies and Services

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Sustainability Innovation Definitions

SDGs

SDG Impact on Building Technologies and Services

Environmental Effects of COVID-19

Sustainability Themes in Building Technologies and Services

Key Competitors: Building Automation Systems

Key Competitors: LED Lighting

Key Competitors: HVAC

Key Competitors: FM

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology and Service Segments

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

SDG Achievement in Select Countries - 2021

Investment in SDGs

Goals for Sustainable Building Technologies and Services

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: BAS

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Sustainability Innovation Applications in BAS - 2021

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Microgrid

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: District Energy

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: District Heating

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Building Occupancy

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in BAS: Facility Services

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: LED Lighting

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Sustainability Innovation Applications in LED Lighting - 2021

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Off-grid Lighting

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Smart Controls

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Smart Streetlights

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in LED Lighting: Circular Lighting

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: HVAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Sustainability Innovation Applications in HVAC - 2021

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Sustainable District Heating and Cooling (DHC)

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Heat Pump

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Smart Thermostat

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Energy Modeling and Analysis

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in HVAC: Refrigerant

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: FM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share - FM

Revenue Share Analysis

Sustainability Innovation Applications in FM - 2021

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Energy Security

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Energy Services

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: New Service Model

Sustainability Innovation Best Practices in FM: Green Cleaning

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 1: ESG Proposition

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain for Green Financing

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrated Data Management

Growth Opportunity 4: Open Innovation

Growth Opportunity 5: Nature-based Solutions (NBS)

8. Appendix

9. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n15u6e