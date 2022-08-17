By 2029, Demand for Antivirus Software Market to reach USD 8 Billion - New Product Launch, Latest Innovations, PEST Analysis, Top Players and Key Strategic Initiatives – Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antivirus software market is estimated to gain significant market value in forecast years, 2022-2029. Studies anticipate that the global antivirus software market may grow close to 8 Bn USD by 2029 with an annualized growth rate of 5.6% through the forecast period.

Users are using various diagnostic tools in different sectors such as banking & finance, coaching classes, educational institutions, government offices, hotel and travel & tourism business, internet cafes, and other.

Antivirus protection has become a crucial part of any Information Systems operation, be it personal or professional. In this globalized and highly connected world detecting and eradicating viruses and malware is very important. Thus, antivirus software is installed in almost every laptops, desktops, smartphones, and for every computing systems to protect it from cyber threats. There are number of malware protection software available and being launched in the market.

Antivirus software offers various benefits. It has ability to detect unknown threats, improve performance of software systems, prevent development, and progression of cyber-dependent crimes. Most importantly, antivirus software provides early detection and prevention mechanism. This offers enhanced security to organisation’s computers. It protects from many types of viruses such as worms and Trojan horses. Antivirus software is designed to work uniquely with large security packages and small programs that can handle specific virus.

Global Antivirus Software Market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 8 Bn Fastest Growing Market: North America Segment Covered Type, Operating System, Regions Type Covered Computers, tablets, smart phones Operating System Covered Windows, MAC, Android Or IOS Or Linux Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Panda Security AVG Technologies, Lavasoft, Kaspersky, Ad-Aware, Symantec, Cheetah Mobile, Trend Micro, ESET, Fortinet, and Microsoft Corporation,Siemens, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Samsung, Broadcom, Cisco, Adobe, Kinexon Industries, and ProGlove

Antivirus software are capable of displaying different messages, identify thefts, deny unauthorized access, data thefts, deleting malicious files from computer system, and disable the hardware. Virus definition update, anti-virus upgrades, on-access scanner, on-demand scan, scheduled scanning, auto-clean feature for infected file scanning, scanning of compressed files, heuristic analysis, script shield, web shield, and technical support are some key indicators of antivirus software. These features and aforementioned advantages have increased a rapid demand of antivirus software thus fostering remarkable progress of global antivirus software market.

The key factors such as growing number of people connected to internet (expected to reach 6 Bn by end of 2022), explosive rise of virus attacks, constantly rising need of taking data protection measures to next level, rising public awareness and education around antivirus solutions are driving the global antivirus software market.

However, a large proportion of malware infections go undetected by the antivirus software installed on the machine that despite guaranteed protection expose systems to cyber threats. Also, the anti-virus software is changed without performance evaluation and capability identification. Inadequate financial resources and lack of management commitment are primary limitations to implementing pervasive security procedure measures within organizations. This is hampering the market growth of global antivirus software market. At the same time, organisations and individual computer users are becoming aware of the criticality and necessity of implementing anti-virus policies and installing virus-scanning software to protect their systems from substantial virus attack. This is rising the demand for antivirus software anticipated to be the key driver of global antivirus software market.

The most prevalent companies that provide antivirus products are Lavasoft, Panda Security, Ad-Aware, AhnLab, Kaspersky, Comodo Cybersecurity, Tencent, Quick Heal, Qihoo 360, AVG Technologies, Cheetah Mobile, Microsoft, Fortinet, G Data CyberDefense, BitDefender, F-Secure, Trend Micro, ESET, McAfee, and Symantec among others.

