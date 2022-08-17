The Worldwide Financial Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Analytics Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the financial analytics market was valued at $7.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Financial analytics solution enable end users to manage their financial resources and answer specific business questions associated with budget, cost, and revenue. Presently, end users need predictive insights that can help them build effective business strategies to improve their day-to-day decision making.



Continuous advancements in business intelligence and business analytics solutions increase the adoption of analytical tools and services among various end-user organizations. Furthermore, increase in need to monitor and analyze huge volume of unstructured data along with rise in need for data transparency drive the market growth. However, data security is one of the major factors, which hampers the market growth.

On the contrary, financial analytics solutions play a crucial role in improving the conventional and unconventional operations in the industries. Emerging markets, such as Latin America, the Middle-East, and Africa are expected to present significant growth opportunities for prominent players, owing to the limited penetration of financial analytics solutions and infrastructure in the region.

The financial analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on the component, it is segmented into solution and service. The solution segment is further sub segmented into database management system (DBMS), data integration tools, query, reporting and analysis, analytics solutions, and others. According to deployment mode, it is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small-medium enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail and E-commerce, government, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players that operate in the financial analytics market are Deloitte LLP, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Rosslyn Data Technologies, SAP SE, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and TIBCO Software, Inc.



