ResGreen Group Adds Wireless Stacklights to its Line-Up of Industrial Automation Devices

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGGI) (“RGGI”), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today it is now offering wireless stacklights as part of its growing portfolio of industrial automation devices. Stacklights, which are also called signal towers, are a cost-effective way to visually signal workers in a wide variety of industrial applications, including traffic management, material pick-up and delivery requests, quality control, error warnings and maintenance notifications. ResGreen’s configurable, LED stacklights are available in three colors (Red, Yellow and Green) or single color (Red only). Both versions feature a high decibel warning buzzer. Individual colors and the buzzer can be disabled or enabled per device during the initial device set-up process and are controllable in four modes: on, off, fast blink and slow blink.

“Connectivity and safety are at the center of all that we do at ResGreen, which is why we developed our own wireless stacklights for industrial customers looking for reliable, visual communication,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “Our stacklights use MQTT communication protocol to seamlessly interface with other equipment, sensors and control systems without requiring additional wiring.”

ResGreen’s stacklights are wireless, which allows them to be placed in any location or on moving objects. Wireless is also idea for applications where the lights need to be controlled remotely. The stacklights are compatible with any 2.4 GHZ WiFi network, with 5G being available upon request.

“Stacklights help improve safety and efficiency in plants and warehouses by providing real-time alerts at precisely the right time,” said Sarah Carlson, Vice President of Marketing Communications at ResGreen. “Like all of our industrial automation devices, the stacklights can be controlled easily by our interoperable BotWay software, as well as other software and controls systems.”

The stacklights feature a high-contrast screen that displays information about status, battery life and set-up information. Custom devices with alternative radio systems such as Bluetooth or LoRa are available upon request.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com .

