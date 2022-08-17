D-BOX launches innovative next generation high-fidelity haptic systems G5

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest generation of patented haptic technology actuator system. The G5 system is available today through our trusted network of partners located all over the world. The redesigned actuators now integrate the controller box, saving considerable space and enabling the seamless integration of D-BOX haptic technology in any type of device to produce movement, texture and vibrations. The D-BOX haptic system is the only official haptic technology licenced by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and D-BOX is also the Official Haptic Partner of eNASCAR.



Since its foundation in 1998, D-BOX has conceived and designed successive generations of haptic systems, while retaining the same proven core architecture and software integration that positioned the Corporation as a global leader in that field. This latest innovation represents another concrete step towards making haptic technology widely available to all industries and the masses. The new design has already triggered exciting product releases for the coming months and should change the entertainment haptics landscape, both in the commercial and consumer sectors. A revolutionary gaming chair to be released later this year by Cooler Master will feature this unique G5 technology to truly bring mainstream gaming into the haptic era, well beyond a simple controller vibration.

G5 leverages everything the industry has come to know and love about D-BOX haptics in a more simple and easier to operate solution. Key improvements include:

Actuator redesign with only one small controller box for up to four actuators (previously, two large controller boxes were needed for 4 actuator configurations), saving space and easing integration with any type of device.

The actuators are now connected to the controller box using simple RJ45 connections compared to complex, proprietary connections in previous generations.

The configuration can be changed from 110V to 230V with a simple flick of a switch, making it more flexible when it comes to solutions that must be adapted to markets in North America and the rest of the world.



“Improving the overall user experience with immersive haptic technology is at the heart of everything we do. D-BOX is continuously innovating with new products and solutions, which is one of the key reasons why we remain the market leader and industry standard. Haptic is going mainstream with recent and new initiatives such as the Metaverse, Esports, Virtual Reality and our latest generation of haptic actuators is well positioned to bring a whole new way for consumers to experience entertainment and enjoy their lives right along with it,” said Sebastien Mailhot, President and Chief Executive Officer at D-BOX. “Sales and marketing support programs are in place to provide our trusted partners with the tools required to succeed in integrating, promoting and selling our haptic systems to a wider range of end-consumers.”

For more information about the G5 haptic system, please visit this page: http:// d-box.com/g5

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stéphane Vidal David Montpetit Vice President, Product and Brand Chief Financial Officer 514 826-1903 450 999-3216 svidal@d-box.com dmontpetit@d-box.com



