edgeTI accepted into Forbes Technology Council

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, VA, USA August 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”), a leading executive decision support and automation platform provider, is pleased to announce its CEO, Jim Barrett, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.



Jim Barrett was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“We are honored to welcome Jim Barrett into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Jim has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Jim will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, edgeTI will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“Joining the Forbes Tech Council is an honor and an opportunity to share experiences among fellow forum members”, said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “I look forward to learning new approaches to accelerate growth and innovation from other members and sharing some of the transformational processes and techniques that have fueled our growth.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers achieve the impossible with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability. With edgeTI, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Traded on: TSXV:CTRL FSE: Q5i . Learn more at www.edgeti.com.

