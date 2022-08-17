BairesDev Ranked as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the US by Inc. 5000

Mountain View, Calif, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a global technology solutions company, announced it was named to the Inc. 5000 National for the third consecutive year, which ranks the fastest growing private companies in America by revenue, industry, state, metro area, and number of employees. The recognition came after the company showed a whopping 860% growth rate over the last 3 years.

"BairesDev is an essential part of our client's digital transformation journeys," said Nacho de Marco, CEO, and co-founder of BairesDev. “Despite some challenging US and global macroeconomic trends, we're still growing at a record pace – and the rest of 2022 looks even brighter. That's because we're committed to providing the best software solutions and customer service. Many of our clients are finding that integrating new software is a quick and seamless process to gain significant improvements in productivity and efficiency – and that's the competitive edge BairesDev can provide them".

The tech company has successfully executed more than 1,250 projects in over 75 industries by providing tailor-made technology solutions. In the first half of 2022 alone, 140 new clients have trusted BairesDev to deliver custom technology solutions in a wide range of industries such as healthcare, fintech, and retail, among others.

BairesDev’s focus on hiring the top 1% of tech talent has allowed the company to become the largest 100% bootstrapped and organically-grown IT services company in history, and one of the fastest-growing software development companies in the world.

BairesDev will keep creating custom technology solutions to deliver outstanding results with expertise, speed, and precision while maximizing value for its worldwide clients. This mindset contributed to a steady improvement in its customer satisfaction, resulting in an average client relationship length of over three years. In 2021, the company’s NPS® grew by five points compared to 2020.

Find out the complete ranking here: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2022

