Emery Pharma Announces New Biologics Analytical Division

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emery Pharma has officially expanded its state-of-the-art laboratories which feature a brand-new High-Resolution Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer, enabling Emery Pharma to expand its service offerings. The extension of its new laboratory is streamlined to support the research and development of large molecule drugs including, biologics, antibody-drug conjugates, biosimilars and more.

Emery Pharma's expertise continues to grow with the addition of Dr. Rodney Bannwart. Dr. Bannwart has considerable experience in pharmaceutical analysis, holding advanced scientific positions at Pfizer, Abbott, Novartis, and Alcon. "Rodney is a pharmaceutical veteran and previously jumpstarted Alcon's Biologics Mass Spectrometry capabilities with great success. We are excited for him to lead the new Large Molecule Analytical Division at Emery Pharma," said Dr. Neel Bose, CSO.

In addition to the High-Resolution Orbitrap Mass Spectrometer, the newly established laboratory features brand-new instruments for Ultrahigh Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) equipped with a Diode Array Detector (DAD), Charged Aerosol Detector (CAD), and Refractive Index (RI) detector, Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), and Semi-Preparative High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC). With the addition of these new top-of-the-line instruments, Emery Pharma continues to offer quality, flexibility, and innovative concepts to help accelerate the drug development process.

About Emery Pharma

Emery Pharma is a full-service contract research laboratory, specializing in supporting preclinical drug development, including analytical, bioanalytical solutions, microbiology & cell biology services, drug and impurity characterization, and general R&D and cGMP/GLP support.

Emery Pharma's primary focus is finding solutions for our Clients' toughest R&D challenges and tailoring solutions to fit each Client's unique needs. The experienced scientific team will manage the process: from drug discovery, proof-of-concept, data management, data analysis, to gathering insights. The team excels at solving scientific challenges and addressing any issues early in the process, so Clients don't experience unnecessary setbacks.

Emery Pharma is equipped to support the development of small molecule drugs, biologics, biosimilars, gene therapies, botanical drugs, and more. Learn more about Emery Pharma by visiting www.emerypharma.com or emailing info@emerypharma.com.

