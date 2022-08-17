BioLife Sciences Announces Launch of Hemp-Based Product Line

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (“BioLife” or the “Company”) (OTC: BLFE) announced today the launch of its first line of cannabinoid consumer products. The Company will be offering six distinct industrial hemp-based tincture formulations. The hemp sciences division will be a subsector of the orthomolecular medicine and natural health products line.



BioLife has finalized formulations on six new tinctures. These new formulas were driven by the Company's recent acquisition of Health Box LLC in early 2022.

Each tincture will feature varying mixes of non-psychoactive cannabinoids and robust terpene profiles, designed for maximizing the health benefits for consumers.



BioLife will not only focus on CBD products, but will offer synergistic blends which utilize the lesser known cannabinoids, including, but not limited to, CBG, CBN, CBGA, CBDA, CBNA, plant terpenes and flavonoids.



"The majority of existing hemp products currently available utilize isolates of cannabinoids," said Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences. "We find this is the least effective way to tap into the full benefits of the hemp plant and its healing powers. By harnessing hemp's full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other plant compounds, consumers will be able to access the full benefits of the plant and as such, they will garner the maximum health benefits."



Hemp products that are listed as full spectrum, for producing the entourage effect, a term used to describe the plant's compounds working together to offer more complete relief. This is in direct contrast to products which only utilize CBD isolate, Additionally, full-spectrum products have had all THC traces removed.



BioLife intends to continue to expand its hemp-based product line once the tinctures have been released, with plans on expanding to salves, syrups, coffees, teas and lotions.



CBD usage has steadily increased in the U.S. since 2018, with multiple peer-reviewed studies having confirmed that the cannabinoid may help with a wide variety of ailments and conditions, including, but not limited to, pain, stress, weight loss, anxiety and depression.



The Brightfield Group recently announced projections for the hemp CBD industry to continue to expand in 2022, with a projection of nearly 400% growth to $22 billion by the end of the year.



About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

