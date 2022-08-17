Raymond James Selects FactSet as the Market Data Provider for U.S. Financial Advisors

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it has been selected as the primary market data and technology provider for the Raymond James U.S. Private Client Group.



FactSet has worked alongside Raymond James to virtually deploy over 7,500 advanced wealth workstations to financial advisors throughout the United States. The implementation provides advisors with FactSet’s industry-leading content and analytics within a modern, web-based interface to reduce the firm’s dependence on locally installed applications.

FactSet’s intuitive workstation and mobile solutions enable flexible access points and a seamless platform adoption for Raymond James advisors working remotely to increase productivity and enhance client engagement efforts.

“Our collaboration with Raymond James is a clear example of how FactSet’s wealth management solutions give financial advisors the tools needed to drive productivity and efficiency with differentiated content and analytics through a modern and flexible interface,” said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Advisory Solutions at FactSet. “We are excited to work with Raymond James, who is committed to enhancing the advisor experience with better technology to achieve stronger results for their business and clients.”

“Providing advisors with technology that’s flexible, intuitive, and sophisticated is vital and frees up valuable time that allows them to focus on client relationships,” said Vin Campagnoli, Chief Information Officer at Raymond James. “Offering FactSet’s market data via web and mobile interfaces ensures that advisors and clients have constant access to the timely data and analytics that drive the planning process.”

For more information on FactSet’s wealth management solutions, visit: Wealth Management | FactSet.

