Fund That Flip is Named to Inc. 5000 for the 4th Time, Ranking No. 2122 with Nearly 300% Revenue Growth

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Fund That Flip announced it was named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row, with nearly 300% growth in revenue and people resources over the past three years. The Inc. 5000 is a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. A leading end-to-end residential real estate platform, the inclusion of Fund That Flip on the list displays the organization’s continued ability to demonstrate strong growth, even during challenging market conditions.



Launched in 2014, Fund That Flip provides short-term loans to experienced real estate redevelopers who buy and renovate residential properties. After origination, Fund That Flip offers accredited and institutional investors the opportunity to purchase fractional shares of the loan and earn a 10+% annualized return on their investments. In 2022, Fund That Flip acquired web-based house-flipping software platform FlipperForce to expand its solutions to Fund That Flip redevelopers and builders.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor, and a testament to our team’s dedication to superior service for our clients and stakeholders,” said Matt Rodak, CEO and founder of Fund That Flip. “The market has presented a lot of challenges since 2020, and our sustained growth is due to our unwavering commitment to deliver innovative products and services to meet the needs of residential real estate entrepreneurs and investors throughout the U.S.”

Since its founding, Fund That Flip has achieved exponential growth, doubling its loan origination volume and customer base each year. Fund That Flip was named #42 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in 2019, the first year it was eligible. This year’s ranking at #2122 on the list comes after considerable revenue growth and follows its Series B raise of $20 million in growth equity led by GPO Fund of New York, with participation from MassMutual Ventures and Tribeca Early Stage Partners. More than 50 Fund That Flip clients also participated in the capital raise via an AngelList syndicate led by proptech investor, Jonathan Wasserstrum.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Additionally, since 2014, Fund That Flip has helped create more than 7,000 jobs in the real estate industry.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Follow Fund That Flip via Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the nation’s leading direct, hard money lender, investment fintech, and SaaS platform for real estate investors and entrepreneurs. The award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab and new construction loan market, as well as passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Ohio, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .