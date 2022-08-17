University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine to Evaluate New Gastrointestinal Panel Using LexaGene’s MiQLab System

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), an innovative, molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated, genetic syndromic testing for veterinarians, announces the start of an evaluation of a gastrointestinal (GI) pathogen panel, in the laboratory of Stephen Cole, MS, VMD, DACVM at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet).



Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO stated, “GI issues such as acute diarrhea are the most common reason why companion animal owners bring their pet to see a veterinarian.1 Rapidly diagnosing GI issues caused by pathogenic bacteria, protozoans, and viruses is difficult with standard microscopy and rapid tests are either lacking or poor in sensitivity. LexaGene is excited to have started this study to prove our technology solves this pain point for veterinarians.”

Dr. Nathan Walsh, LexaGene’s VP of Applications and Bioinformatics stated, “Our GI panel screens for 5 bacteria, 11 toxins genes that are commonly associated with acute diarrhea, 4 protozoans, and a virus family that includes common GI viruses. These pathogens and toxins are commonly responsible for gastrointestinal distress and knowing the identity of the pathogen and toxin genes helps guide treatment decisions.”

The MiQLab GI Pathogen Panel specifically screens for the following pathogens:

5 bacteria

Campylobacter

Clostridium difficile

Clostridium perfringens

Escherichia coli

Salmonella

11 toxins from the following bacteria:

Clostridium difficile

Clostridium perfringens

enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC)

enterohemorrhagic E. coli (EHEC)

enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC)

necrotoxic E. coli (NTEC)

enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC)

enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC) Protozoans

Cryptosporidium

Giardia

Toxoplasma gondii

Tritrichomonas A virus family

Detects canine parvovirus and feline panleukopenia virus

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories – as well as contract biologic manufacturers. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

