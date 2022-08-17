Blue Diamond Resorts Receive the 2022 Wine Spectator Excellence Award

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Diamond Resorts’ world-class restaurants Hunter Steakhouse and Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill in Mexico have been recognized by the specialized wine publication, Wine Spectator, with the 2022 Award of Excellence due to the exceptional dining experience as well as the wine list offered in such restaurants available at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, Royalton CHIC Cancun, Planet Hollywood Cancun Beach Resort and Planet Hollywood Cancun Adult Scene.



The Award for Excellence is one of three types of awards given to an exclusive collection of the best restaurants in the world. Since 1981, the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards have guided wine lovers to establishments that offer an excellent menu and wine selection. This year's Excellence Awards recognized 3,169 restaurants in more than 70 countries, giving wine enthusiasts a diverse selection of the best restaurants to choose from.

"It is an honor for Blue Diamond Resorts to know that the carefully selected menu offering of both restaurants has been recognized and acknowledged for the quality and variety of its wines," mentioned Mauricio Zarate Vice President of Operations of Blue Diamond Resorts. "Our focus is always on our customers and this recognition is just proof of it, to which we are really proud and thankful," he added.

Guests can savor a delicious variety of premium juicy meat cuts at the Hunter Steakhouse, chef's specialties, and the perfect glass of wine to pair each of the menu offerings, while at Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill, available at Planet Hollywood Cancun Beach Resort and Planet Hollywood Cancun Adult Scene, guests can surround themselves the glamor of the silver screen in an intimate themed steakhouse with an extensive wine list and a private wine cava.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 45 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travellers everyone is family in these properties that personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relax with your significant, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while Planet Hollywood Adult Scene will turn your adults-only vacation into the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b704fb72-76d7-4971-8fef-e140b1391f1f

For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media

media@bluediamondresorts.com