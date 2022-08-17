KnowBe4 Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2022 Stevie Awards for Talent Acquisition Team of the Year

Tampa Bay, FL, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4 has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Talent Acquisition Team of the Year category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Over the last two years, the global talent team at KnowBe4 has massively expanded its efforts to attract and hire diverse talent domestically and globally. Starting in 2020, KnowBe4 reshaped its strategies to support a hybrid workforce and has since increased hires by 260% in the most challenging market this century. Offering virtual recruitment and onboarding while still providing in-person career opportunities has allowed KnowBe4 to broaden its talent pool and provide best-in-class service. The onboarding activities allow new hires from around the world to get to know one another, bond, and connect.

The team also launched the JumpStart Pathway, a 9-month curriculum for individuals in underrepresented communities with monthly workshops, guest speakers, and socials. JumpStart was such a success that three additional pathways are launching this year. The team also created and runs several scholarship opportunities: Women in Cybersecurity, Black Americans in Cybersecurity, U.S. Military, Veterans and Spouses in Cybersecurity, and Women of Colour in Cybersecurity (South Africa). Each scholarship includes a certification package through (ISC)2 and $10,000.

“KnowBe4 is proud of the accomplishments of our Global Talent team,” said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. “Our team was nominated for the Stevie award in the highest category for their outstanding achievements in creating a one-of-a-kind onboarding experience, the creation of unique talent pipelines, an engaging digital presence and for their recruitment focus on under-represented groups. They work passionately to provide an industry-leading employee experience to all new employees around the world and that is reflected in the continuous positive feedback we receive.”

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes.

Drew Graef, SVP Global Talent, said, “It has been so much fun building this team from the ground up,” an effort he has been working on for seven years. “I am thrilled to see them recognized for all the hard work to make the top talent acquisition team such a raving success.”

“We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019,” said Stevie president Maggie Miller.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevie from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others. KnowBe4 was nominated in the Talent Acquisition Team of the Year category for Great Employers.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.