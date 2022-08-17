Washington, D.C., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Contact:

Danette Stenta, Senior Vice President of Marketing

dstenta@beztak.com

(248) 737-6123

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BEZTAK ANNOUNCES CONSTRUCTION OF NEW APARTMENTS AT ADMO HEIGHTS

Washington, D.C. Aug. 17, 2022– Beztak Companies announced today that construction has begun on its second phase of Admo Heights Apartments, a six-story mixed use luxury boutique building, with a multi-family apartment community and ground floor retail, in the heart of the Adams Morgan neighborhood. The new phase is comprised of 39 new apartments, with studio, junior one, and two bedroom floor plans along with 6,400 square feet of ground floor retail available.

“We are very excited to expand Admo Heights and be able to offer more apartments to rent, and offer our residents a number of great amenities”, said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak Companies. “Admo Heights was developed to pair boutique luxury living surrounded by the lifestyle and the culture of the diverse and energetic Adams Morgan community. This addition will meet the growing neighborhood’s demand for modern retail spaces along with more residential opportunities. ”

Beztak aims to continue Admo Heights’ legacy of using its space to bring high-end retailers into a contemporary setting within the eclectic Adams Morgan neighborhood. Current tenants at Admo Heights include CorePower Yoga, a national fitness studio which has over 220 locations in 21 states, 16 of which are in the D.C. area; as well as the restaurant Reveler’s Hour, which features homemade pastas. Owned by the James Beard Award-nominated team behind Tail Up Goat, Reveler’s Hour has earned a reputation as one of D.C’s best restaurants, with recognition as one of the best wine bars, including a RAMMY Award nomination.

Beznos added, “Part of our mission at Beztak is to enrich the lives of those we serve, and we want to continue to enhance the value we have created at Admo Heights with quality tenants our residents actually want to have close by and that the local community can enbrace,” said Beznos.

Each floorplan will match the existing 80 apartment units in finishes and amenities, which feature spectacular open layouts with nine-foot ceiling and expansive windows offering unparalleled views of the city. Apartment amenities include wide-plank, wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, full sized washer and dryers, and SmartHome features including mobile controlled lighting, thermostat, and door locks. The pet-friendly community is steps from the bustling 18th street and the Metro, and boasts a rooftop terrace with outdoor kitchen and fire pit, 24-hour fitness studio, on-site dry cleaning services, bike storage, and a stunning lobby, winner of the 2019 Architizer A+ Award.

The new phase of Admo will see two additional rooftop lounges with expansive green areas, outdoor grills, and three decks for panoramic views. A new club room offers both privacy for those working from home and entertainment space for those looking to socialize. A rooftop fitness center will house high-end strength and cardio equipment such as Precor, Mirror and Peloton, along with an outdoor fitness area planned.

“We know that nowadays, an apartment is so much more than a place to live- it can be your office, your gym, and the place you socialize all in one,” Beznos said. “Our goal with Admo Heights, and especially with this new development was to bring everything our residents would want and need into our community, so they can really call it home.”

Occupancy is scheduled to begin in the Fall of 2023.

For more information on Admo Heights, please visit: https://www.admoheights.com/

###

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit https://beztak.com/.

Attachments