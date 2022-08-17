IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Brad Damm, VP of Sales and Marketing for Cub Crafters Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Brad Damm, VP of Sales and Marketing for Cub Crafters Inc. (“CubCrafters”), an OEM aircraft manufacturer.

To begin the interview, Damm provided an introduction to CubCrafters’ business model and operating markets.

“CubCrafters is an aircraft manufacturer located in Washington State, and we build bush planes. These are the type of planes that you would see on floats or pontoons in the Alaska backcountry,” Damm said. “Oftentimes, they’re equipped with big tires, called tundra tires, so they can go off-airport. We can land on anything from a cow pasture to a ridgetop. These are planes that can do about 80-90% of what a helicopter can do at about a tenth of the cost.”

“[The market for bush planes] really has exploded. These airplanes have always been used for utility – for delivering mail to remote communities, for medevac missions, for search-and-rescue and law enforcement,” Damm continued. “What’s really changed in the last 10 or 20 years is that people have come into this type of flying for recreational purposes, to access the backcountry where you can fly into the wilderness and land on a remote airstrip hundreds of miles from anyone… People have really enjoyed and appreciated that. The airplanes have gotten easier to fly. There’s more performance, and they’re safer than ever before.”

Damm then provided some background on the CubCrafters leadership team.

“I’ve been flying these airplanes for 25-30 years. I started taking flight lessons back when I was in college. I was a forest management major at Oregon State University… About 10 years ago, I was looking for a career change and moved over to the aviation side of the world, still doing my core competencies of building high-performing sales teams,” Damm added. “[President and CEO] Pat Horgan has been in aviation his entire life. He started out designing brake systems on Boeing 777, and he was also part of the design team for the landing gear of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Because of his passion for general aviation – for the small airplanes and private owners – he moved over to this side of the industry, as well.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Brad Damm, VP of Sales and Marketing for Cub Crafters Inc., to learn more about the company’s recent milestones, as well as its operational goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Cub Crafters Inc.

Founded in 1980 by Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ roots are in the 80+ year history of classic grassroots aviation, but the company’s products and services are innovative and completely modern. CubCrafters designs and manufactures experimental, LSA and Part 23 certified aircraft. The Carbon Cub family of aircraft redefined expectations for the backcountry flying experience with innovative design, modern materials, powerful engines and breathtaking performance. The company’s flagship XCub aircraft is offered in both nosewheel and tailwheel configurations, and it substantially expands the mission profile of sport utility aircraft with higher speed, longer range and larger payload. The key to CubCrafters’ success is its ability to create unique value in the experience of personal adventure aviation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.CubCrafters.com.

NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL AN OFFERING STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com