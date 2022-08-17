MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global digital railway market size is expected to grow USD 63.0 billion in 2022 to USD 100.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Railway Market by Offering, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816606/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, there is a demand for network management to achieve efficiency and increased reliability in operations.



Network management solutions are important for disaster management and for minimizing loss.The solution collects real-time data from signals throughout the network.



This data can be analyzed to provide simultaneous performance measures, travel times and schedules, and potential intersection delays and stoppages.



By Application, the asset management segment to hold the second highest market share during the forecast period

An asset management system is a safe, reliable, substantial, and efficient approach to managing the entire rail infrastructure.It includes route plans that involve activities, resources, and timescales for interventions on the infrastructure; route asset strategies to manage the asset involved in a specific route; and delivery schedules/programs that form detailed plans to optimize the delivery of renewals, maintenance, and enhancement.



The rail asset management system assists freight managers, passengers, rail operators, and infrastructure managers in addressing issues, such as the improvement in service availability. It also manages performance and utilization for mobile, fixed, and linear assets; increases reliability and punctuality, reduces service failures; and minimizes asset costs.



By Services, the system integration & deployment service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period

System integration and deployment services help identify the need for adaptation or upgradation of railway IT infrastructure to support the digital railway software in the existing infrastructure and avoid the restriction of such software.These services help speed deployment, save time and costs, enable efficient working, and minimize deployment-related disruptions.



System integration and deployment services begin with collecting customers’ requirements and then deploying, integrating, testing, and rolling out solutions. System integration and deployment service providers help end users integrate smart infrastructure solutions with their existing infrastructure.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 34%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 50%, Directors– 30%, Others*–20%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Middle East and Africa – 10%, Latin America – 5%

This research study outlines the market potential, market dynamics, and major vendors operating in the digital railway market. Key and innovative vendors in the digital railway market include Siemens(Germany), Cisco (US), Hitachi (Japan), Wabtec (US), Alstom (France), IBM (US), ABB (Switzerland), Huawei (China), Thales (France), Fujitsu (Japan), DXC (US), Indra (Spain), Nokia (Finland), Atkins (UK), Toshiba (Japan), and Bombardier (Canada), ZEDAS(Germany), r2p(Germany), Simpleway(Czech Republic), Tego(US), Assetic(Australia), OXplus(Netherlands), Passio Technologies (US), Delphisonic(US), Uptake(US), KONUX(Germany), Machines With Vision(UK).



Research Coverage

Digital railway market is segmented on solutions, services, application, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the virtual customer premises equipment market.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital railway market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816606/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________