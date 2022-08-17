CyberCrowd’s Proof of Collaboration release heralds interconnected Web3 era

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 18 saw the official release via a post on social media by the CyberCrowd team of their Proof of Collaboration (PoC) protocol for the interconnection of Web2 and Web3. CyberCrowd’s vision and mission statement, “Collaborate with all, simplify the world”, could become the fundamental protocol for all collaboration in the Web3 era, just as the TCP/IP and HTTP protocols were for the Internet.

Connection empowers Web2 and polymerizes Web3

CyberCrowd’s belief is that their collaborative scheme to connect and empower the Web2+ decentralized collaboration + decentralizing governance and operation could solve the problems facing both centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges.

Analysis conducted by leading Web3 investors has revealed that Web2 has a vast user group and application scenarios, which means many users are affected by the giant monopoly existing in Web2. As a result, if the use threshold could be reduced to enable these users to seamlessly experience the Web3 service, they would then be transferred to the overall Web3 service, which is the necessary path for the successful population of Web3.

Proof of Collaboration

The core idea behind Proof of Collaboration (PoC) is that users devote time, energy and capital to attend to all kinds of decentralized collaborative tasks, such as transaction and creation in the ecology of CyberCrowd, and the collaborative outcomes are shown in the form of commodity and NFT. User would ultimately gain the distribution of the outcomes according to the rate of their contributions.

CyberCrowd Protocol adopts a hierarchical architecture, which is composed of an aggregation protocol layer, data protocol layer, core service protocol layer, product protocol layer and open platform protocol layer. Each layer of agreement is composed of a series of sub-protocols.

CyberCrowd’s collaborative engine mobilizes the execution of all kinds of collaborative tasks undertaken by the CyberCrowd, and this is one of the core engines of decentralized collaboration at the heart of the CyberCrowd project. A collaborative engine is composed of a rule engine, workflow engine, project management engine and collaborative tool.

CyberCrowd collaborative DAO is the core governance system of CyberCrowd. Voting underpins the overriding basic function of DAO in all manner of blockchain projects; and is, in its current form, unable to meet the collaborative and innovative demands which exist in the era of Web3.

The core design idea of the CyberCrowd approach to collaborative DAO is the adoption of a bottom-up governance system.

The transaction engine of CyberCrowd is responsible for finishing the collection, analysis, aggregation, matching and processing of market supply and demand, and it is the core transaction processing hub of the CyberCrowd decentralized e-commerce model. The transaction engine process such order types as e-commerce transaction orders, NFT transaction orders, currency/cryptocurrency payment orders, credit payment orders, exchange orders, and crowdsourcing/ crowdfunding/ crowdcreation orders.

A hybrid payment engine facilitates the blended payment scheme of currency payment + cryptocurrency + credit payment. Currency payments are applicable for bank card payments in mainstream currencies such as the US dollar, RMB, Japanese yen and euro; meanwhile, it is also applicable for payments in such third-party currencies as Paypal, Stripe, and Alipay.

The CyberCrowd data engine enables the running of its data assets. CyberCrowd follows the principles of privacy, notarization, transparency, security and efficiency, so as to ensure the safe use and operation of all data assets within the CyberCrowd ecosystem. The ownership of data in the CyberCrowd protocol is held entirely by the users who generate the actual data, and all other platform users must obtain authorization from the data owners when using the correspondent data.

CyberCrowd’s Proof of Collaboration protocol could well promote an ongoing global, large-scale collaborative innovation and value exchange, which would enable a large number of decentralized collaborative scenarios.

The CyberCrowd team has undertaken numerous theoretical studies and has abundant practical experiences in the Web3 and blockchain field, which has equipped the team with the kind of rich global project experience necessary for undertaking successful operation, technology and top-level design projects. The team is excited by the prospect of building intelligent cloud connections to Web3 which underpin the ecosystem of CyberCrowd as a basic protocol.

Website: cybercrowd.org

Twitter: @CyberCrowdorg