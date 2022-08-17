The drone logistics and transportation market is projected to grow from USD 534 million in 2022 to USD 17,881 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 55.1.0% from 2022 to 2030

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by Solution, Platform, Application, Range, User - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404210/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the system, technology, and services being cost-efficient and easy to access compared to traditional methods have led to the emergence of drone startups and drone delivery service providers in the aviation industry.



Based on application, the logistics segment is projected to lead the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the drone logistics and transportation market has been segmented into logistics and transportation.The logistics segment further sub-divided into healthcare & pharmacy delivery, postal & package delivery, retail & food delivery, industrial delivery, precision agriculture, weapons & ammunition delivery, and maritime delivery.



The need for autonomous ship-to-ship and shore-to-ship aerial delivery services are likely to boost the demand for drone.Drone deliveries are certainly a huge trend across multiple industries, gearing up to revolutionize air-based transportation of both, essential and non-essential goods when they reach large-scale implementation.



One of the areas in which they could prove to be really useful is shore-to-ship and ship-to-ship package delivery. Autonomous maritime package delivery would make sense in certain regions and seasons, where the costs and logistics of traditional delivery create significant barriers.

Based on range, the close range segment is register large share in drone logistics and transportation market in base year



Based on range, the drone logistics and transportation market has been segmented into close-range

(<50 kilometers), short-range (50 to 150 kilometers), mid-range (151 to 650 kilometers), and long-range (>650 kilometers). Delivery drones with a longer range help in reducing the overall operational cost of package delivery service providers. Demand for instant delivery of packages in a cost-effective manner is anticipated to boost the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific regions are projected to be high growth potential markets for the drone logistics and transportation during the forecast period.

The drone logistics and transportation market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register large share in base year.The high investment and an increasing trend of automation and globalization in India, Australia, and China is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific drone logistics and transportation market.



UAVs are being increasingly used in the real estate and agriculture sectors to carry out inspections. In December 2021, Chinese drone logistics start-up, Antwork raised at least USD 314 million in a Series B funding round led by Thor Capital with support from existing shareholder Unity Ventures.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the drone logistics and transportation market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–23%; Europe–21%; Asia Pacific–22%; and Rest of the World¬–34%

Major players in the drone logistics and transportation market are Alphabet Inc. (US), Hardis Group (France), Zipline (US), Volocopter GmbH (Germany), and Textron Inc. (US). These companies have strong distribution networks in the logistics business across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and other regions in turn driving the demand for last mile deliveries and drone package deliveries.



Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the drone logistics and transportation market on the basis of solution (system, software, and infrastructure), platform (freight drone, passenger drone, and air ambulance drone), application (logistics, and transportation), range (close range (<50 Kilometer), (short range (50-150 kilometers), mid-range (150-650 kilometers), long range (>650 Kilometer)), user (defense and commercial). These segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Drone logistics and transportation market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches associated with the drone logistics and transportation market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the drone logistics and transportation market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Drone logistics and transportation market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end-use industrial sectors, wherein Drone logistics and transportation is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on drone logistics and transportation offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the drone logistics and transportation market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the drone logistics and transportation market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the drone logistics and transportation market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the drone logistics and transportation market

