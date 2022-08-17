High Potency APIs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies 2022: Focus On Production Facility Expansion And M&A and Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Important Trends for Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Potency APIs Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high potency APIs market reached a value of nearly $19,772.2 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $19,772.2 million in 2021 to $30,405.1 million in 2026 at a rate of 9.0%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2026 and reach $47,914.6 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand for oncology therapies, rising emphasis of pharmaceutical companies on manufacturing of HPAPIs, a rise in healthcare awareness and expenditure, strong economic growth in emerging markets and increasing government initiatives. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were challenges due to regulatory changes and high costs of drug approval.



Going forward, a rise in the number of cancer cases, growing focus on precision medicine and increasing ageing population will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the high potency APIs market in the future include rising popularity of alternative therapies and natural remedies and high manufacturing costs.



North America was the largest region in the high potency APIs market, accounting for 36.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the high potency APIs market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.8% and 9.5% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.4% and 7.0% respectively.



The top opportunities in the high potency APIs market segmented by type will arise in the innovative HPAPI segment, which will gain $8,262.5 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the high potency APIs market segmented by synthesis type will arise in the synthetic HPAPI segment, which will gain $7,980.4 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the high potency APIs market segmented by therapeutic application will arise in the oncology segment, which will gain $4,085.8 million of global annual sales by 2026. The high potency APIs market size will gain the most in the USA at $4,074.7 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the high potency APIs market include focus on strategies such as production facility expansion and mergers and acquisitions, focus on increasing investments to grow HPAPI production, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing APIs, focus on green manufacturing and focus on launch of new, innovative products.



Player-adopted strategies for the high potency APIs market include focus on strategic investments to expand operations, focus on new product approvals and focus on improving production capabilities through strategic investments.



Major Market Trends

Focus On Production Facility Expansion And Mergers & Acquisitions

Increasing Investment

Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Greener API Manufacturing

Launch Of New Products

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Innovative HPAPI; Generic HPAPI

2) By Synthesis Type: Synthetic HPAPI; Biotech HPAPI

3) By Therapeutic Application: Oncology; Hormonal Disorder; Glaucoma; Other Therapeutic Applications



Key Topics Covered:



1. High Potency APIs Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics



7. Major Market Trends



8. Global Market Size And Growth



9. High Potency APIs Market, Regional Analysis



10. Global High Potency APIs Market Segmentation



11. Asia-Pacific Market



12. Western Europe Market



13. Eastern Europe Market



14. North America Market



15. South America Market



16. Middle East Market



17. Africa Market



18. Pipeline Analysis



19. Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



20. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Market



21. Global High Potency APIs Market Opportunities And Strategies



22. HP (High Potency) APIs Market, Conclusions And Recommendations



23. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Pfizer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Lonza Group AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xc7a0

Attachment