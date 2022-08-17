Bugatti Group and Authentic Brands Group Partner to Introduce Reebok’s First Travel Luggage Collection

English French

Bugatti Group Will Create and Distribute Reebok Travel Luggage, Wheeled Duffle Cases and Travel Accessories in the US and Canada

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bugatti Group, a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded luggage and bags, and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, announced a long-term partnership to launch Reebok’s first line of travel luggage in the US and Canada.



"Our new partnership with Authentic Brands Group marks an important step in expanding our business as we add the iconic Reebok brand to our premium roster,” said Andrew Hattem, CEO of Bugatti Group. “Our team is extremely motivated by this new project, and we look forward to tapping into our in-house product development and channel expertise to strategically bring this new category for Reebok to the travel market.”

“The continued growth of consumers’ appetite for travel is palpable,” said Jarrod Weber, Group President Lifestyle, Chief Brand Officer at ABG. “Our partnership with Bugatti Group, an innovative industry expert, comes at a pivotal time. We are pleased to work with them on growing Reebok’s lifestyle offerings in this category.”

The product will begin to roll out at key national and specialty retailers in Fall 2022.

About Bugatti Group

Known for its expertise, innovation and the quality of its products, the Bugatti Group is a North American company that designs, manufactures, imports, and sells, handbags, luggage, business bags worldwide. Headquartered in Quebec Canada and with offices in the United States and Asia, The Bugatti Group is also active in international markets with its flagship and global brands, as well as those under license. Learn more at http://www.bugattigrp.com/

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 6,100 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $21 billion in global annual retail sales, and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrands.com.

