PSYC Appoints COO for Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corp.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a multimedia leader focused on the emerging psychedelic and cannabis sectors, is proud to announce the appointment of Sacha G. Hebbert as Chief Operating Officer of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation, (“SMC”) along with the official launch of SMC’s new corporate website, www.spotlightmediacorp.com.



PSYC incorporated and launched SMC earlier this year with the intent of establishing the company into a hub for its media-focused assets like Psychedelic Spotlight, along with its ownership interest in Bonfire (f/k/a “PsycheDev”). By compartmentalizing these assets, the Company believes it will enhance its ability to nurture and grow each of them more effectively. Over the long-term, the Company expects the transaction to ultimately prove to be advantageous in facilitating accretive acquisitions for PSYC at the parent level, including yesterday’s announcement of the Technical420 MOU.

Ms. Hebbert, who joined the Company in April of this year as a seasoned Executive Sales and Marketing Consultant, has, according to Management, been instrumental in refining the sales, marketing, and monetization strategies for Psychedelic Spotlight. Additionally, she played an active role alongside PSYC’s Executive Management team developing the core business fundamentals for SMC in preparation for its official launch as an end-to-end media production company for forward-thinking brands operating in emerging markets such as psychedelics, cannabis, and holistic living.

As COO of SMC, Ms. Hebbert will be drawing upon her 10+ years of Content Marketing and Management experience to oversee the day-to-day operations of SMC, while simultaneously helping develop it into a formidable, value-producing, media production company that will aim to dominate the newly converging and growing intersection of psychedelics, cannabis, and holistic living.

“We are truly fortunate to officially welcome such a talented, experienced, and passionate force into the PSYC family,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “Having had the privilege of working with Ms. Hebbert over the past several months, it became quite apparent that her business savvy, leadership skills, and ferocious drive for success would be valuable assets to the Company. With yesterday’s announcement of Spotlight Media entering into an MOU to acquire certain assets of SB Partners, LLC, that include, but are not limited to, MushroomStocks.com OnTheBids.com, and Technical420.com, I believe we are entering a pivotal, yet incredibly exciting phase of development for PSYC and Spotlight Media. I have full faith in Ms. Hebbert’s leadership capabilities and am confident she’ll be instrumental in helping us extract maximum value from each of our media assets and adding to Spotlight Media’s arsenal.”

"Spotlight Media is boldly branching into adjacent markets to psychedelics and cannabis and understands the surprising lack of unique and meaningful media coverage in the booming wellness sector,” said SMC COO, Sacha Hebbert. “With a balanced approach to managing talent and spearheading our future media endeavors, I seek to make Spotlight Media a relevant culture driver in the psychedelic, cannabis, and disruptive healing modality marketplaces. My focus will be to integrate our media assets and hone in on what our growing audiences genuinely care about, while guiding our media partners to new market segments and opportunities."

In addition to Ms. Hebbert’s COO appointment, the Company is also pleased to announce that the official website for SMC is now live and can be found at: www.spotlightmediacorp.com. The Company plans to leverage the site to help showcase its suite of media production services offered through SMC.

PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger concluded, “Sacha Hebbert stepping into the role of SMC’s Operations Chief provides PSYC’s executive team with much needed seasoning, continuity, and confidence. She is laser focused on executing SMC’s fundamental strategy to maximize revenue by increasing brand awareness and loyalty. With both the cannabis and psychedelic sectors beginning to recover, the timing of Sacha’s appointment is optimal to strategically leveraging SMC’s brands. Heading into Q4 we expect reasonable, external catalysts from ballot initiatives, clinical trials, and market tailwinds to drive the renewed demand surge for psychedelic and cannabis content and its nexus with mindfulness, wellness, and holistic living. We’re excited for Ms. Hebbert to take the reins of SMC as Team PSYC enters another exciting chapter of future growth and scale that will ultimately reward our loyal shareholders, team members, and communities we serve.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a “PsycheDev”). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 330-0363

info@psyccorporation.com

OTCPINK: PSYC