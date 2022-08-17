The inductor market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2022 to 2027

New York, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inductor Market by Inductance, Type, Core Type, Shield Type, Mounting Technique, Vertical, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05084755/?utm_source=GNW





However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, especially copper is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the inductor market.



Market for automotive vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the automotive applications, inductors being used have to operate under harsh environmental conditions.These inductors can be used a variety of applications including engine and transmission control units, LED drivers, HID lighting, and noise suppression for motors.



Advancements in the automotive industry such as passenger comfort and safety, as well as environmental considerations, require expanding electronics to accommodate the decreasing available space.In the automotive industry inductors are used in applications including EMI filtering of high-power lines and energy storage for high-frequency DC-to-DC converters.



Surface-mount power inductors are widely used in the automotive sector.Due to increasing electrification instead of mechanization of a number of systems, large amount of current is required to be appropriately regulated and filtered.



Moreover, owing to the adoption and increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, the demand for inductors in automobiles has considerably increased.

In January 2022, Panasonic (Japan) launched a power inductor for automotive use that can be surface mounted and is capable of passing a large current of 70 A. The inductor enables ECUs to be directly mounted on engines by achieving excellent heat and vibration resistance.



Market for general circuits application segment is expected to dominate the market forecast period

Various types of inductors are used for general circuits.General circuits include filters and oscillators.



Other types of general circuits include car navigations, car audios, and body control equipment including wipers and power windows.Inductors combined with capacitors and resistors are widely used to create filters for analog circuits, as well as in signal processing.



Since the impedance of an inductor increases as the frequency of a signal increases, an inductor alone can act as a low-pass filter.Oscillators can be made by combining capacitors and inductors.



One of the most common types of oscillators is the LC oscillator, which generates a continuous periodic waveform. LC Oscillators are commonly used in radio-frequency circuits owing to their good phase noise characteristics and their ease of implementation. These inductors can’t be used for products, which require high reliability, including powertrains and safety equipment.



Fixed inductors to dominate the market during forecast period

Fixed inductors have coils that are wound in such a manner that they remain fixed in a position.Inductors acting as chokes are designed specifically for blocking a high-frequency AC current in circuits while allowing a low-frequency DC current to pass through them.



Fixed inductors can sustain in high temperatures and can operate in extreme environments; hence, the demand for these inductors is likely to increase in the near future. Fixed inductors are used in filters, sensors, transformers, motors, energy storage systems, among others.



Europe to hold a significant share of the inductor market during the forecast period

Europe is expected to hold a significantly large share for 3D inductor market during the forecast period.The growing demand from the automotive industry and the improving electronics are expected to drive the inductor market during the forecast period.



A few of the best equipment and material suppliers are based in Europe.Despite the global economic downturn, investments in the electronics sector in Europe remain constant.



Various domestic companies such as TTI Inc. and First Europe provide various types of inductors in the European market and global top players such as TDK and Taiyo Yuden have their sales and distribution centers in the region.

