The global animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3%

In given report, the animal wound care market is segmented on the product, animal, end user, and region.



Surgical wound care products accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by product type

On the basis of product, the animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. The large share due to rising number of animal surgeries, the increasing adoption of surgical wound care products, and improving pet adoption and pet care expenditure.



Companion animals accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by animals

In 2021, companion animals holds largest share in the animal wound care market. The growth is observed in this animal type segment is due to the expanding companion animal population, the rising number of sports horses, boosting pet care spending, and rising mandate for pet coverage across the world.



North America segment accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by Region

The North America market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the animal wound care market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia Pacific countries.



Key Market Players :

The prominent players in the global animal wound care market are Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Elanco Animal Health (US), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Neogen Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Jazz Medical, LLC (Ireland), Prima-Vet Inc. (US), Kericure Inc. (US), Advancis Veterinary (UK), Robinson Healthcare (UK), Care-Tech Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mila International, Inc (US), Sentrx Animal Care (US), and McCord Research, Inc (US).

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the animal wound care market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier - 5%, Tier 2–15%, and Tier 3–80%

• By Designation: C-level–45%, Director Level–25%, and Others–30%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–21%, Latin America- 10%, and Middle East and Africa– 7%



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the animal wound care market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by product, by animal, by end user, and by region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



