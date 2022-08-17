The Onsite Foundation & Musicares® Announce a Strategic Partnership to Ensure Music Industry Professionals Receive Best-in-Class Emotional Health Education and Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Onsite Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity and leader in emotional health education and resources, announced in 2021 a partnership with MusiCares® to create and host a retreat for music industry professionals titled "Unplugged: a healing retreat at Onsite for the music industry". This three-day healing retreat at Onsite is an invitation to step away from all the noise and distractions and into a space where participants can freely explore who they are, what got them here, and who they truly want to be as a creative moving forward. The tools will help attendees connect with themselves and work toward building an authentic life.

The "Unplugged" retreat will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022 at Onsite in Cumberland Furnace in Middle Tennessee and will be available to musicians, singer/songwriters, engineers, stagehands, managers, tour bus drivers, A&R, agents, make-up artists, venue managers, live crews, and anyone else who is currently working or has worked in the music industry.

Last year, 26% of MusiCares Wellness in Music Survey respondents said they regularly experience moderate to severe levels of depression. To put that in perspective, a 2019 National Health Interview Survey of U.S. adults founds that only 4.7 percent reported regularly feeling depressed.

The 2021 Wellness in Music Survey saw a decline in respondents experiencing moderate to severe levels of depression, with 20% reporting feeling this way. However, 56% of this year's respondents reported feeling moderately high to very high levels of anxiety - and though that is down almost 10% from last year's numbers, it indicates the mental health of the music community is still strained.

"We live in a world built to connect us, but it can feel like it's designed to divide us, distract us, and keep us disconnected. When we feel disconnected from the world, we are likely disconnected from the world within ourselves," said Miles Adcox, Chairman and Proprietor of Onsite Workshops. "We hope attending Unplugged allows creatives to disconnect from all the noise and distractions of life so they can reconnect to themselves."

"We are so thankful that MusiCares has partnered with us to help music industry professionals who are struggling from the effects of stress and trauma. Our hope is that "Unplugged" attendees leave the retreat feeling emotionally unstuck and empowered with new insights to better connect with their authentic self and the people in their life," says Deanna Wantz, Executive Director of The Onsite Foundation.

"At MusiCares, we understand how important mental health and well-being are to the success of the music community," says Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "We are excited to once again partner with The Onsite Foundation to give music professionals the resources needed for healing and reconnecting to their purpose so they can continue to do what they love."

MusiCares provides a safety net of critical health and welfare services to the music community in three key areas including:

● Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services: Support, referrals, and emergency financial assistance for counseling, psychiatric care, inpatient treatment, coaching, intensive outpatient care, sober living, and more.

● Health Services: Financial assistance during medical crises and preventive services such as dental and medical screenings, hearing clinics, vocal health workshops, and assistance obtaining low-cost health insurance.

● Human Services: Support for basic living expenses like rent, utilities, car payments, and insurance premiums in times of hardship, plus programs addressing affordable housing, career development, legal issues, and senior services.

Applications for "Unplugged" are now open. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.theonsitefoundation.org.



###

About The Onsite Foundation:

The Onsite Foundation provides trauma-informed counseling and emotional health education that transforms individuals and communities. The Onsite Foundation provides tools and resources, along with full scholarships to best-in-class trauma-informed workshops, to ensure all persons have access to therapies and services regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or socio-economic status. The Onsite Foundation's efforts are focused on vulnerable and underserved populations including survivors of mass shootings, Black mental-health professionals, veterans, first responders, and bereaved parents. The Onsite Foundation exists to ensure all persons affected by trauma, abuse, stress, or mental health issues receive the gift of emotional freedom. For more information, visit www.theonsitefoundation.org.



About MusiCares:

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based, independent 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org



About Onsite:

Onsite curates transformational emotional health experiences that combine some of the best therapeutic and clinical minds in the country with its signature healing hospitality. Recently Onsite launched a series of virtual offerings and will be expanding this platform in 2021. Onsite offers experiential group programs, therapeutic intensives, digital courses, and innovative residential trauma treatment that bolster empathy, self-awareness, compassion, and resilience. Onsite's mission is to change lives and reconnect the world by enhancing emotional health and intelligence. Our work has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Marie Claire, People, Dr. Phil Show, and The Doctors. For more information, visit onsiteworkshops.com.

Press Contacts:

The Onsite Foundation

Deanna Wantz

615-323-3191

deanna@theonsitefoundation.org



MusiCares

Jenn Kerr, for MusiCares

jennifer.kerr@porternovelli.com



Onsite

Lindsey Nobles

615-476-5984

lnobles@onsiteworkshops.com

Related Images











Image 1: Unplugged





Unplugged









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment